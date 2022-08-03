Criminal investigation underway into death of Jonesboro police officer

Read on katv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deputy and police officer injured, person shot in Cleburne County during call for service
Three hurt, including a Heber Springs police officer and a Cleburne County sheriff's deputy after a violent encounter Saturday morning.
KNOE TV8
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro man at a Northeast Arkansas jail. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center. Shipman’s body has been sent...
Arrest made; victim identified in Friday NLR homicide
North Little Rock police have made an arrest after another man was killed Friday afternoon at West Scenic Apartments in North Little Rock.
KATV
NLRPD identifies victim in West Scenic homicide; suspect arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police have made an arrest and identified the victim of a Friday afternoon homicide at West Scenic apartments. Officers of the department said they responded to 605 West Scenic Drive at apartment M in reference to an accidental shooting. When police arrived,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police release dashcam, bodycam footage of Little Rock City Director’s arrest
Body and dash cam footage is providing additional insight into a city official's car crash.
Neighbor wants to move after NLR deadly shooting
Police are investigating how and why someone took a man's life Friday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened in the middle of the day at the West Scenic Apartments on West Scenic Drive.
Man struck and killed on Interstate 30 near Benton Friday night
BENTON, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a semi Friday night in Saline County. The identity of the deceased person has not been determined. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 114. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the man ran onto […]
KATV
LRPD make an arrest in Monday morning southwest homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have made an arrest in Monday's homicide on Whispering Pines Drive. According to police, Markistan Gines, 18, of Little Rock was arrested on Friday. He was charged with capital murder and was being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. This is...
RELATED PEOPLE
LRPD: Arrest made in Monday homicide on Whispering Pines Drive
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Mississippi man on Whispering Pines Drive on Monday.
KATV
ASP releases dash cam footage of LR City Director Ken Richardson's car crash
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police has released dash cam footage from the single-car wreck involving Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson. At around 9:08 Tuesday night, an Arkansas State Trooper responded to an accident in the area of Colonel Glenn Road and South Bryant Street. There, the...
Arrest made by Little Rock Police in Little Rock 2020 murder
Police served a warrant in a Little Rock murder investigation.
bentonpolice.org
BNPD: UPDATE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
BNPD is continuing its investigation following an incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 24 around 8:15 p.m. A traffic stop that began near Cox and Edison resulted in a pursuit which ended in the 2000 block of Kay Road. The suspect, 42-year-old William Whitfield of Benton,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four indicted in Little Rock mail theft
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four defendants from Little Rock have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. A grand jury charged 20-year-old Byrannia Burks, 26-year-old James Miller, 2-year-old Kobe Powell, and 21-year-old Eshawn Tucker, 21 with possession of stolen mail. Tucker and Burks received...
Kait 8
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
LRPD: 1 injured in shooting at North Shackleford Apartment
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Berkley Apartments on North Shackleford Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Fatal collision on S. University Ave.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
4 Little Rock defendants indicted for mail theft; each could face 10 years in prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday, four defendants have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. According to the Office of the United States Attorney of Arkansas, Byrannia Burks, 20, James Miller, 26, Kobe Powell, 24, and Eshawn Tucker, 21, all of Little Rock, have been charged by a grand jury with possession of stolen mail.
Police arrest suspect after shooting at North Little Rock apartments leaves one dead
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police have identified 18-year-old Jaydin Alford as a suspect in the shooting death of one man at West Scenic Apartments on Friday, August 5. Officers were called to the scene in reference to a shooting, where they located a male victim...
Arrest made in Tuesday deadly shooting at Wrightsville apartment
Pulaski County deputies have made an arrest after an early Tuesday morning deadly shooting.
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
Comments / 0