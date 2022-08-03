Back to school means back-to-school checkups

Read on www.uab.edu
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
uab.edu
Expanding CU2RE summer program supports UAB medical students
Written by: Ann Marie Stephens and Caroline Newman. This summer, 14 medical students from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine’s four regional campuses shared at least two characteristics: All are interested in primary care, and all wanted to learn how to care for underserved communities. They make up the second cohort of the Comprehensive Urban Underserved and Rural Experience, or CU2RE, program in UAB’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.
wvtm13.com
Barber offers free services to kids ahead of the new school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students get to enjoy free haircuts, braids and school supplies ahead of the new semester, thanks to Birmingham area stylists. This year's Kutz 4 Kids event will be the 7th annual giveaway at Straight Line Barbershop. Barber Robert Banks said he hopes the event will help...
UAB doctors share recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 within schools and the community
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — UAB doctors have shared their current recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19. They say COVID is not going anywhere, but there are ways to decrease risks. Division director of infectious diseases Jeanne Marrazzo says the transmission of the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is high. It’s also responsible for […]
Moody infant diagnosed with rare congenital heart disease
By Hannah Curran, Editor MOODY — A mother’s love for her child is unwavering, and the need to protect their child and keep them safe is always at the forefront of a mother’s mind. Jordan Richardson has been fighting for her son, Levi, since he was born. She noticed his breathing was “noisy,” and he […]
uab.edu
UAB summer 2022 graduation ceremonies are Aug. 12-13
The university will host two ceremonies: the first for graduate students at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and the second for undergraduates at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. More than 1,700 students will graduate from UAB this summer. For summer 2022, the UAB Graduate School will confer the university’s highest...
uab.edu
Simon named NOA Optometrist of the Year
O.D., the associate dean for Student Affairs at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry, has been named 2022 Optometrist of the Year by the National Optometric Association. Simon was nominated for the award for his impact on student recruitment efforts in the UAB School of Optometry....
uab.edu
UAB Medicine opens surgery clinic at Northwest Regional Health
And UAB Medicine have partnered to open a new UAB surgery clinic to serve patients in Northwest Alabama. The newly renovated clinic will be located at 200 Carraway Drive, Suite 2, in Winfield. The UAB surgery clinic will be led by Greg Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., the John H. Blue Chair...
uab.edu
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
uab.edu
A COVID refresher as cases continue to rise
New cases and new variants of COVID-19 continue to impact people across the world, and knowing how to protect yourself and others in the event of an exposure can be confusing. University of Alabama at Birmingham Infectious Diseases experts are here to provide guidance and measures you can take to help limit the spread.
momcollective.com
Birmingham Mom Collective :: Introducing Tameka
I have lived here all my life. Born in Birmingham, I was raised in the small town of Alabaster where I currently reside with my family. I enjoyed my childhood of growing up in the south and love the fact that I get to share it with my children! We have so many places and things to explore with your kids, family, and friends. This city has history and has grown tremendously over the years. I consider Birmingham to be a great place to be a mom and raise your family. The southern hospitality and family oriented atmosphere brings a family feel. Between coffee shops, ice cream parlors, parks, restaurants, and entertainment, you can always find something to do in the city.
birminghamtimes.com
Why Homeschooling Continues a Viable Option for Many Black Families in Alabama
When it came to homeschooling her three children, Tegan Frazier of Montgomery, Alabama, wanted to make sure they got the attention they needed as opposed to being in a classroom with 20 or more other students. Erica Kelly of Birmingham decided to homeschool her two school-age children because she was...
wbrc.com
The Way Station to become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Way Station will become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter when it begins accepting clients this fall. Caroline Bundy is the Director of Development at AIDS Alabama. She said the idea for the Way Station came to her in November of 2017 when she noticed a tremendous gap of services for youths experiencing homelessness.
wbrc.com
Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches. This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic. Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
uab.edu
Carver named national CIO of the year in the nonprofit/public sector
In accepting the award, Carver highlighted his fellow nominees, his technology team and business partners at UAB, who work daily to alter the trajectory of lives through education. “This isn’t about me,” Carver told those gathered at the national ORBIE Awards ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, in July 2022. “My piece...
ABC 33/40 News
School districts work to fill positions before school year starts
(WBMA) — The school year just started today for some districts in our area-- yet there are several positions still open. Some school systems have a handful of openings. While others have dozens. As students head back to the classroom, they need school bus drivers to get them to...
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
ironcity.ink
Holy Family Cristo Rey names new president
Isabel Rubio has been named President of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School effective August 15, 2022. “Isabel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School,” said Dan Sansone, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Now more than ever it is critical we provide our scholars with the tools they need to succeed when they graduate. Isabel’s focus on curriculum development and performance will ensure each student reaches their full potential.”
birminghamtimes.com
Here’s How BCS’s Reggie White, AL Teacher of the Year, Spent His Summer
Summer break was anything but a true “break” for Reggie White, Alabama’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. The math and science teacher from Birmingham’s Booker T. Washington K-8 School in Titusville logged hundreds of miles traversing the state as Alabama’s education ambassador. “My calendar is...
