GATOR F.A.S.T. (Financial Aid Services Today) The Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid will be hosting Gator F.A.S.T (Financial Aid Services Today) virtual event Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is your opportunity to get help with submitting outstanding requirements, meet with a financial aid counselor one-on-one, and ask questions. Anyone whose file is complete by the end of the event may be eligible to receive same-day awarding* by the end of the business day. *Same-day awarding must meet requirements by counselor in order for financial aid to be packaged. RSVP now!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO