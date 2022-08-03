ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nicki Minaj's Father's Killer Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail

By BIN Staff
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSRnh_0h3MSzS700
Photo: Getty Images

The man who killed Nicki Minaj 's father, Robert Maraj , in a hit-and-run last year has been sentenced.

According to TMZ , Charles Polevich was ordered to serve one year in jail on Wednesday (August 2) after pleading guilty to two felony charges: leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence. Additionally, Plevich's driver's license will be suspended for six months, and he was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

As noted by the outlet, Polevich was facing up to seven years behind bars.

In February 2021, Maraj was walking on the street of Roslyn Road in New York’s Long Island, heading northbound, when he was struck by Polevich around 6 p.m. on February 12, 2021. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead the next day.

Polevich hit Maraj with his 1992 white Volvo. "He got out of the car, looked at the deceased, got into his car and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911 and calling an ambulance for the man," Nassau County Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said of Polevich at a press conference at the time. "He went home and secreted his vehicle."

Fitzpatrick added, "[Polevich is] absolutely aware of what happened."

Months after Maraj's passing, Nicki addressed her father's death for the first time publicly, releasing a statement on her website in honor of his birthday.

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” she began. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”

“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed," the "Fractions" rapper continued. "It’s been a min since I wrote a letter & I know how much u guys love them. I love you dearly. Miss you so much. Thank you … for everything."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Driver of Nicki Minaj’s Father Hit-and-Run Fatality Receives Sentence

The driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run has been sentenced. 72-year-old Charles Polevich of Mineola was sentenced to only one year behind bars. He pleaded guilty of hitting and killing 64-year-old Robert Maraj with his vehicle as he was walking in Mineola last year. Polevich had faced up-to-eleven-years behind bars, and will now also have to pay a five-thousand-dollar fine. The judge also ordered his driver’s license to be suspended for 6 months.
MINEOLA, NY
hiphop-n-more.com

Amber Rose Says She Put Nicki Minaj on Kanye’s ‘Monster’ in A&R Capacity

Amber Rose is the reason why we got that iconic verse from Nicki Minaj on Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In a new interview on Higher Learning podcast, Amber Rose said that she has a great ear for music and A&Rd multiple things for her boyfriends, including Kanye. The socialite claims that she was the one who convinced Kanye to put her longtime friend on the song. “I put Nicki on Monster,” she says, leaving hosts Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay quite surprised.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Accused of Refusing Her Son Entry to Her NYC Penthouse

Wendy Williams is being put on blast by her brother who’s accusing the former talk show host of refusing her own son from visiting her. Tommy Williams posted a 24-minute YouTube video last week calling out his “heartless” famous sister for how she allegedly “refused” to allow her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 21, to enter her New York City apartment despite him traveling all the way from Florida to celebrate her 58th birthday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

R. Kelly’s Sisters Say He’s The Victim, Blasts His 30-Year Sentence As ‘Racist’

R. Kelly’s sisters are coming to the disgraced singer’s defense in the wake of the 30-year prison sentence he received that they believe was “racist.”. Two of Kelly’s sisters from his father’s side, Cassandra and Lisa Kelly, appeared on U.K.’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to share their response to the singer’s racketeering and sex trafficking case, Mirror reports. Speaking with reporter Noel Phillips, the sisters learned that one accuser found it “laughable” that Kelly considered himself the real “victim.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
truecrimedaily

Rapper Mystikal accused of choking and pouring rubbing alcohol on woman before raping her

GONZALES, La. (TCD) -- Fifty-one-year-old rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked on several criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and then raped her. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a local hospital about a patient who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault and suffered "minor injuries during the attack." Deputies identified Mystikal, whose birth name is Michael Tyler, as the suspect and took him into custody.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family

Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Tmz#Volvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online

Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
RadarOnline

'I'm Married, I Don't Care Who Knows': Wendy Williams Contradicts Manager's Claim She Didn't Get Hitched To NYPD Officer

Wendy Williams appeared on her friend Jason Lee’s podcast to announce she did get married hours after her new manager tried to shut down the story, Radar has learned. On Wednesday, the 58-year-old star called into the Gagging with Jason Lee podcast. Earlier in the week, Lee posted that Williams told him she had gotten married to an NYPD officer named Henry. Williams did not provide any additional details to Lee but said, “I’m married.”It didn’t take too long before Williams’ new manager Will Selby came forward denying the claim. “That’s inaccurate,” Will told Page Six. “She is excited about...
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy