Nicki Minaj's Father's Killer Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail

The man who killed Nicki Minaj 's father, Robert Maraj , in a hit-and-run last year has been sentenced.

According to TMZ , Charles Polevich was ordered to serve one year in jail on Wednesday (August 2) after pleading guilty to two felony charges: leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence. Additionally, Plevich's driver's license will be suspended for six months, and he was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

As noted by the outlet, Polevich was facing up to seven years behind bars.

In February 2021, Maraj was walking on the street of Roslyn Road in New York’s Long Island, heading northbound, when he was struck by Polevich around 6 p.m. on February 12, 2021. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead the next day.

Polevich hit Maraj with his 1992 white Volvo. "He got out of the car, looked at the deceased, got into his car and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911 and calling an ambulance for the man," Nassau County Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said of Polevich at a press conference at the time. "He went home and secreted his vehicle."

Fitzpatrick added, "[Polevich is] absolutely aware of what happened."

Months after Maraj's passing, Nicki addressed her father's death for the first time publicly, releasing a statement on her website in honor of his birthday.

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” she began. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”

“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed," the "Fractions" rapper continued. "It’s been a min since I wrote a letter & I know how much u guys love them. I love you dearly. Miss you so much. Thank you … for everything."

