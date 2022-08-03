ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

13th Annual Flounder Pounder Fishing Tournament

The annual “Flounder Pounder” charity fishing tournament is coming up on its 13th Annual tournament! “Flounder Pounder” began in 2010, spearheaded by parents Chip and Teresa Davis. When their son Tyler was diagnosed with autism, they wanted to create an event that gave back to the cause.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Kicks for the Kids helps more than 1,000 children receive new shoes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kicks for the Kids collected 1,656 new pairs of shoes to donate to some of the city’s underprivileged children. Over 1,000 youngsters from kindergarten through high school received a new pair of kicks at the organization’s three-day giveaway event at The Bethel Church. The shoes were donated by members of the community.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
News4Jax.com

Local historical church gives out over $100,000 in college scholarships after annual ‘Scholarthon’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local historical church in Jacksonville is paying it forward to college students by giving away over 100,000 dollars in scholarships. The Bethel Church has been a part of the Jacksonville community since 1838 and has helped more than 10,000 people over the years. The church gave out checks to more than 100 students on Sunday after the Dollars For Scholars Education 2022 Scholarthon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mayor Curry ‘drops the mic’ with new podcast about Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is joining the podcast community. Curry announced his new venture Friday with the release of his new podcast called Mic Drop with MLC. According to a news release, the podcast will feature various interviews with different business leaders, athletes, celebrities and change-makers and include conversations about Jacksonville’s potential while highlighting the people that make this city a great place to call home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

5K honors longtime local officer by raising funds for suicide prevention

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Participants gathered Saturday morning in Jacksonville Beach to honor the life of Cpl. Andy Lavender with a 5K charity race to raise awareness about suicide prevention among law enforcement and first responders. Lavender, who served in the Navy, worked in law enforcement for nearly 30...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News4Jax.com

Fleming Island running back Sam Singleton commits to Florida St.

Fleming Island running back Sam Singleton posted on his social media that he is “100 percent committed” to the Noles. Singleton is ranked among the top 300 players in the country and was among the last remaining uncommitted top local prospects. He’ll be heading to Tallahassee next year.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Bicyclist hit and killed after turning into oncoming traffic on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed in a car crash Sunday night on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The bicyclist was traveling on University Boulevard West near Barnes Road around 7:30 p.m. when they made a sudden left turn into oncoming traffic and was struck by an SUV traveling east, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

