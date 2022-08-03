Read on www.news4jax.com
News4Jax.com
13th Annual Flounder Pounder Fishing Tournament
The annual “Flounder Pounder” charity fishing tournament is coming up on its 13th Annual tournament! “Flounder Pounder” began in 2010, spearheaded by parents Chip and Teresa Davis. When their son Tyler was diagnosed with autism, they wanted to create an event that gave back to the cause.
News4Jax.com
Day of festival fun has bigger mission of ending Jacksonville violence, code of silence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fun, games, giving away school supplies and providing food were all a part of the vision Deborah Riley-Harris had for a community festival in A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park on Sunday. But there was also a bigger mission: Stopping the violence in Duval County and ending...
News4Jax.com
Kicks for the Kids helps more than 1,000 children receive new shoes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kicks for the Kids collected 1,656 new pairs of shoes to donate to some of the city’s underprivileged children. Over 1,000 youngsters from kindergarten through high school received a new pair of kicks at the organization’s three-day giveaway event at The Bethel Church. The shoes were donated by members of the community.
News4Jax.com
Creating brighter futures: Nonprofit gives back to community with annual back-to-school drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The school year is just around the corner and one local organization is working to continue its annual tradition despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and concerns over monkeypox. Jewels of the Future, Inc. hosted a back-to-school giveaway Sunday afternoon in the Lake Forest Hills...
News4Jax.com
‘Beacon of light’: Community mourns unexpected passing of longtime Raines High educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with securing millions of dollars in scholarships for students during her tenure as a guidance counselor at Raines High School. But as the community mourned her unexpected passing, it wasn’t the millions in scholarship money they were remembering. It was...
News4Jax.com
Local historical church gives out over $100,000 in college scholarships after annual ‘Scholarthon’ event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local historical church in Jacksonville is paying it forward to college students by giving away over 100,000 dollars in scholarships. The Bethel Church has been a part of the Jacksonville community since 1838 and has helped more than 10,000 people over the years. The church gave out checks to more than 100 students on Sunday after the Dollars For Scholars Education 2022 Scholarthon.
News4Jax.com
Mayor Curry ‘drops the mic’ with new podcast about Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is joining the podcast community. Curry announced his new venture Friday with the release of his new podcast called Mic Drop with MLC. According to a news release, the podcast will feature various interviews with different business leaders, athletes, celebrities and change-makers and include conversations about Jacksonville’s potential while highlighting the people that make this city a great place to call home.
News4Jax.com
5K honors longtime local officer by raising funds for suicide prevention
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Participants gathered Saturday morning in Jacksonville Beach to honor the life of Cpl. Andy Lavender with a 5K charity race to raise awareness about suicide prevention among law enforcement and first responders. Lavender, who served in the Navy, worked in law enforcement for nearly 30...
News4Jax.com
Ben Frazier takes his message international, heads to Switzerland to address UN
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ben Frazier is en route to Geneva Saturday, where he’s expected to address the United Nations with a message that is critical of the DeSantis Administration and Republican-dominated Florida legislature. Frazier plans to speak before the Committee to Eradicate Racial Discrimination (CERD) on Tuesday. The...
News4Jax.com
Purple Heart recipients recognized at Jacksonville’s Veterans Memorial Wall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wounded heroes of the U.S. Armed Forces were recognized Friday evening by Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 524. The event at the Veterans Memorial Wall was open to the public and those who have been...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Woman suing after she alleges knee replacement surgery left legs different lengths
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an update to a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation, a woman Friday said she received a knee replacement from Dr. David Heekin, who formerly practiced at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside hospital, that left her legs different lengths. Nearly 350 lawsuits have been filed against Heekin, alleging...
News4Jax.com
Question: If electric vehicles and solar panels were more affordable, would you buy them?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Electric vehicles and solar panels for homes can help save money on gas and energy costs, but as of right now, they can be more costly than traditional vehicles and energy consumption that can also be worse for the environment. We want to know: If the...
News4Jax.com
Video shows interrogation of Jacksonville rapper charged in 2 separate murder cases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville rapper accused in two separate murders is back in the news again after video of a police interrogation of Hakeem Robinson started generating chatter online. News4JAX obtained that March 2021 interrogation video that shows Robinson, also known as rapper Ksoo, in a room being...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Former pastors accuse Jacksonville church of taking ‘cult-like position’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former pastors of Celebration Church accused the church of “taking a cult-like position” on an issue of their church membership in their latest court filing. The pastors also accuse the church of violating their rights to religious freedom. Stovall and Kerri Weems are...
News4Jax.com
Family pleads for answers months after father, Amazon worker killed in hit-and-run crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly nine months have gone by since Lisa Diggs and John Kendrick Sr. buried their 27-year-old son. John Kendrick Jr. died in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 30. “To lose a child is tragic. Especially at the prime of his life,” said Diggs. “I’m still...
News4Jax.com
Candidates for Jacksonville sheriff to answer your questions in live debate on Channel 4 & News4JAX.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over the past month, you’ve seen them one-by-one on News4JAX making their pitch to become Jacksonville’s next sheriff, but on Wednesday, all five candidates will appear together during a News4JAX-Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute debate. The sheriff’s debate goes live Wednesday at 8 p.m.,...
News4Jax.com
Fleming Island running back Sam Singleton commits to Florida St.
Fleming Island running back Sam Singleton posted on his social media that he is “100 percent committed” to the Noles. Singleton is ranked among the top 300 players in the country and was among the last remaining uncommitted top local prospects. He’ll be heading to Tallahassee next year.
News4Jax.com
Bicyclist hit and killed after turning into oncoming traffic on Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed in a car crash Sunday night on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The bicyclist was traveling on University Boulevard West near Barnes Road around 7:30 p.m. when they made a sudden left turn into oncoming traffic and was struck by an SUV traveling east, JSO said.
