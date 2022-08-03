Tigers offer 5-star small forward in 2024 class

Liam McNeeley is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. Montverde is one of the best high school basketball teams in the country, finishing last season 23-4, and it produces top college prospects every year.

McNeeley is transferring to Montverde Academy from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas. The Cardinals finished last season 31-7 and won the TAPPS 6A State Championship with a 66-56 win over Concordia Lutheran.

Film Analysis: McNeeley is a young guy with a very smooth shot from the perimeter. He does a great job of using his length to grab rebounds and create more space on the floor on the offensive side.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247 4 25 3 2

Rivals 4 27 – –

ESPN 5 6 4 2

On3 Recruiting 4 22 8 4

247 Composite 5 18 3 2

Vitals

Hometown Montverde, Florida

Projected Position PF

Height 6-7

Weight 190

Class 2024

