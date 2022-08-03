ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tigers offer 5-star small forward in 2024 class

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLpYC_0h3MShoH00

Liam McNeeley is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. Montverde is one of the best high school basketball teams in the country, finishing last season 23-4, and it produces top college prospects every year.

McNeeley is transferring to Montverde Academy from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas. The Cardinals finished last season 31-7 and won the TAPPS 6A State Championship with a 66-56 win over Concordia Lutheran.

Film Analysis: McNeeley is a young guy with a very smooth shot from the perimeter. He does a great job of using his length to grab rebounds and create more space on the floor on the offensive side.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247 4 25 3 2

Rivals 4 27 – –

ESPN 5 6 4 2

On3 Recruiting 4 22 8 4

247 Composite 5 18 3 2

Vitals

Hometown Montverde, Florida

Projected Position PF

Height 6-7

Weight 190

Class 2024

Offer List

  • LSU
  • TCU
  • Oklahoma State
  • Texas Tech

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Montverde Academy#Small Forward#Tigers#Cardinals#Espn#Lsu Tcu#Texas Tech Excited#Lsu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recruiting: Why some players just aren't right for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has been under fire for its recruiting efforts in the 2023 cycle, and it’s somewhat deservedly so. Coming off of a College Football Playoff appearance and Big Ten championship, the Wolverines are lagging, missing out on a lot of high-profile recruits. The biggest being in-state quarterback Dante Moore, a five-star prospect rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 player in the country, regardless of position. Jim Harbaugh offered Moore when he was in seventh grade, and the maize and blue appeared to be the team to beat, but things went sour over the course of the last year, and Moore opted to go to Oregon, a team with a new head coach in Dan Lanning, who’s primarily defensive-minded.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wyndham: Shane Lowry went home thinking he missed the cut. He flew back Saturday morning after making it on the number

Shane Lowry thought his tournament was done. That’s why he hopped on a plane and went home to Florida following the completion of his second round at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, at Sedgefield Country Club. Lowry carded a 2-under 68 in the morning, but it put him at 1 under for the tournament, which at the time was outside of the cut line.
GREENSBORO, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz said with Rich Eisen to start 2022 camp

It’s always a treat getting to hear Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz on any national radio program. One of the nation’s best is “The Rich Eisen Show” on SiriusXM. With football camp officially underway, Ferentz joined Eisen to discuss a number of topics last Thursday.   Additions of USC and UCLA Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Eisen started by asking Ferentz about the recent additions of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten beginning in 2024. "You know, quite honestly, two takeaways for me were, first of all, I was amazed at just the secrecy. I don’t know how big the circle was. It...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy