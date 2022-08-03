Tigers offer 5-star small forward in 2024 class
Liam McNeeley is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. Montverde is one of the best high school basketball teams in the country, finishing last season 23-4, and it produces top college prospects every year.
McNeeley is transferring to Montverde Academy from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas. The Cardinals finished last season 31-7 and won the TAPPS 6A State Championship with a 66-56 win over Concordia Lutheran.
Film Analysis: McNeeley is a young guy with a very smooth shot from the perimeter. He does a great job of using his length to grab rebounds and create more space on the floor on the offensive side.
FILM
Ratings
Stars Overall Position State
247 4 25 3 2
Rivals 4 27 – –
ESPN 5 6 4 2
On3 Recruiting 4 22 8 4
247 Composite 5 18 3 2
Vitals
Hometown Montverde, Florida
Projected Position PF
Height 6-7
Weight 190
Class 2024
Offer List
- LSU
- TCU
- Oklahoma State
- Texas Tech
Comments / 0