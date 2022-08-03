ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Cavallari Warns Fans To 'Trust Your Gut' As She Reveals Engagement To Jay Cutler Was CALLED OFF For Same Reason As Their Divorce

 3 days ago
Kristin Cavallari is giving more details about what went wrong in her relationship with Jay Cutler — and why she broke off her engagement in 2011.

“Basically I called off the engagement [for] the same reason I got a divorce , and so I guess if there’s any takeaway from that is you can’t ignore red flags,” Cavallari said. “People don’t change, and you’ve got to trust your gut," she shared.

The reality star, 35, and the athlete ended up getting married, but they later split in 2020 after 10 years together. The Laguna Beach alum noted that it was a "really scary decision" to end her marriage , adding that it took her "a few years to actually pull the trigger."

“It was just time,” she said. “Nothing major happened. At the end, it was just time. … It’s the scariest thing. It’s always the saddest thing. I mean, it’s so many emotions, but it can also be the best thing.”

Despite things not working out, the businesswoman said is "thankful for our time together," especially because her three children, Camden , 9, Jaxon , 8, and Saylor , 6, were the best things to happen to her.

The blonde babe noted that she is "very careful about what I say" when it comes to their father since Camden has Googled his parents before.

“It was toxic period, end of story . That’s all I need to say," she stated.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI, LISA RINNA & MORE CELEBS DRESS TO THE NINES AT THE 2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS — PICS!

Since then, it seems like Cavallari is in a great place, as she is meeting new people.

“My DMs have essentially been my dating app ,” she admitted. “I’ve actually been on quite a few dates."

“I have gone on a date with a businessman in Nashville, actually,” the former MTV star explained. “But we’ll see. I don’t like people that often, and I’m pretty picky, I guess, but I’m not gonna settle. I’m gonna stay picky."

"I’ve been pretty able to keep things on the DL lately, which is nice,” she added.

Cavallari spoke about Cutler on a new episode of the "Call Your Daddy" podcast .

Comments / 100

3d ago

She was happy when he was working so she could cheat but once he retired and wanted the family to be together she was out of there so she could keep getting that strange 🐔.

Reply(1)
51
rm@lxxx
3d ago

There are several things wrong with her. 1: If you saw the red flags why marry him AFTER calling off the engagement initially. 2: We all know she was in it for the money as long as was playing. That garbage she stated Yeats ago that he was so blah and not spontaneous enough...blah blah blah. 3:They've been divorced for some time now and she's still trying to drag him...Jay is living rent free in her mind.

Reply
51
Pat Zimm
3d ago

She worked it all out perfectly. She got a decade under her belt to pad her alimony and three paychecks for child support until they're 18.

Reply(1)
31
