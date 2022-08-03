ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Can't Escape Ex-Husband As Legal Drama Drags On

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0Gqe_0h3MQvqn00
mega

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce last summer, but the American Idol alum is still locked in a bitter legal battle with her former father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock , 65, and his company, Starstruck Management Group. Now, a new report claims that the situation will likely carry into 2023.

As OK! has reported, the group sued the singe r, 40, back in 2020, claiming she owes $1.4 million in unpaid commissions, but she then countersued, accusing them of violating the California Labor Code.

Because of the violations, she wants their verbal agreement — which states she gives them 15 percent of her gross earnings — be void. In her filing, the talk show host also alleged that the Blackstocks were unlicensed talent agents, which they've denied.

Recently filed paperwork shows that a new judge, Honorable Wendy Chang , will now preside over the case, "and a status conference of stay action pending determination of controversy before California Labor Commissioner" won't take place until next year on March 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZk3c_0h3MQvqn00
mega

Meanwhile, the mom-of-two, who shares daughter River Rose , 8, and son Remington Alexander , 6, with Blackstock, 45, is still trying to move on with her life after their nasty split. Aside from money issues, the two could could not come to an agreement over some of their assets, like their Montana ranch , which he was ultimately forced to walk away from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7OJ5_0h3MQvqn00
mega

When it comes to finances, Clarkson has been ordered to dole out $45,000 per month in child support and a whopping $115,000 in spousal support, though the latter expires in January 2024. In addition, she was forced to hand over an extra $1.3 million.

KELLY CLARKSON'S BODY TRANSFORMATION IN 10 PHOTOS — SEE UNBELIEVABLE BEFORE & AFTER

At the time, an insider claimed Blackstock was "always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side."

"Kelly is stunned that things have taken such a nasty turn ," added another source. "All she wanted was to get out of the relationship, but Brandon's made it extremely difficult to walk away peacefully."

These days, the "Since U Been Gone" songstress is just focused on herself and her children. In fact, she's decided to give up her gig at The Voice in order to spend more time with her little ones.

"She has shifted mindset. After her divorce from Brandon, Kelly has decided she needs to prioritize her kids ," said a source. "There’s only so much she can do. Something had to give. That something was The Voice ."

The news was reported by The Sun .

Comments / 90

Sallieblue
3d ago

Poor girl! This leech will never stop wanting! Too sorry to work for his own! Like Father like Son! Pitiful excuse of a man is what he is!🤮🤮🤮

Reply(1)
117
Guest
3d ago

what a low life grow some nuts .be a man .how embarrassing your children are watching you leach off there mom you and grandpa. LEACHES

Reply(1)
126
BeeKay
3d ago

It’s all quite sad & obviously that ex of hers is going to milk this thing for all it’s worth. No doubt he probably knows if he becomes a big enough nuisance, she will come off with more money to make him go away. Clarkson might have good lawyers, but apparently he has better ones.

Reply(5)
39
Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Popculture

Prince William's Alleged Affair Gains Wild Details Amid Possible Move to America

The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Narvel Blackstock
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Drama#American#California Labor
talentrecap.com

Some Fans Aren’t Happy with This Season’s ‘The Voice’ Coaches

The Voice Season 22 coaches were announced earlier this year to be Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello. According to a recent Reddit thread, not everyone is thrilled with this lineup, with some expressing their wish for other former coaches to return. Fans Not Happy with ‘The...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

After Nearly 40 Years on TV, What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth?

It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa has one of the most recognizable faces on TV. The 51-year-old has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old, when she first nabbed a role as a dancer on Dance Party USA. Since then, she's gone on to become an award-winning soap star, executive producer, and host of one of the most famous daytime talk shows in television history. Now, with the premiere of Generation Gap, Kelly can add "game show host" to her impressive resume.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, Dannielynn, 15, Reunites With Janet Jackson At Concert

Janet Jackson met with her biggest fan on Sunday. “After hours of singing, dancing, and sweating through the [Cincinatti Music Festival], we got to hang with [Janet, 56],” Larry Birkhead captioned a photo he posted on July 24. The picture showed Janet posing between Larry, 49, and Dannielynn Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of Larry and Anna Nicole Smith. Dannielynn had the biggest smile on her face while she stood next to Janet, who sported a tan jumpsuit following her performance. Dannielynn looked like a young emo-punk rocker with her Dr. Martens and safety-pin gloves.
THEATER & DANCE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

91K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy