Kelly Clarkson Can't Escape Ex-Husband As Legal Drama Drags On

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce last summer, but the American Idol alum is still locked in a bitter legal battle with her former father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock , 65, and his company, Starstruck Management Group. Now, a new report claims that the situation will likely carry into 2023.

As OK! has reported, the group sued the singe r, 40, back in 2020, claiming she owes $1.4 million in unpaid commissions, but she then countersued, accusing them of violating the California Labor Code.

Because of the violations, she wants their verbal agreement — which states she gives them 15 percent of her gross earnings — be void. In her filing, the talk show host also alleged that the Blackstocks were unlicensed talent agents, which they've denied.

Recently filed paperwork shows that a new judge, Honorable Wendy Chang , will now preside over the case, "and a status conference of stay action pending determination of controversy before California Labor Commissioner" won't take place until next year on March 27.

Meanwhile, the mom-of-two, who shares daughter River Rose , 8, and son Remington Alexander , 6, with Blackstock, 45, is still trying to move on with her life after their nasty split. Aside from money issues, the two could could not come to an agreement over some of their assets, like their Montana ranch , which he was ultimately forced to walk away from.

When it comes to finances, Clarkson has been ordered to dole out $45,000 per month in child support and a whopping $115,000 in spousal support, though the latter expires in January 2024. In addition, she was forced to hand over an extra $1.3 million.

At the time, an insider claimed Blackstock was "always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side."

"Kelly is stunned that things have taken such a nasty turn ," added another source. "All she wanted was to get out of the relationship, but Brandon's made it extremely difficult to walk away peacefully."

These days, the "Since U Been Gone" songstress is just focused on herself and her children. In fact, she's decided to give up her gig at The Voice in order to spend more time with her little ones.

"She has shifted mindset. After her divorce from Brandon, Kelly has decided she needs to prioritize her kids ," said a source. "There’s only so much she can do. Something had to give. That something was The Voice ."

