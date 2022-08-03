ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Matt LaFleur: Packers QB Jordan Love had 'one of his best practices' on Tuesday

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4OnG_0h3MQQgO00

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur believes Tuesday was one of the best practices produced by quarterback Jordan Love since he joined the NFL as a first-round pick in 2020.

“Yeah, I was talking to him, that might have been one of his best practices we’ve seen in three years,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “I thought there was a lot of great things that he did, he made some big-time throws – with pressure in his face. Some of those are questionable whether or not he would have had an opportunity to get them off, but I thought he had a nice day.”

Reporters documented at least two of the most impressive throws: The first on a deep crosser to Sammy Watkins, and the second on a third-and-goal situation to Romeo Doubs for a touchdown. Pressure was involved in both plays.

LaFleur said the teaching point now is consistency. As the Packers coach hammered home earlier in camp, any player can be great for one day. It’s about doing it every day.

“The key is to continue that. It’s that consistency is what you want to see,” LaFleur said.

Love said that he’s more consistent now because he can trust he knows where receivers will be and also trust himself to hang in the pocket and make the play, even under pressure.

“I think it does show growth,” Love said.

The Packers have a closed practice on Wednesday but will be under the bright lights on Friday for the team’s annual “Family Night Scrimmage.” In nine days, Love and the Packers will go to San Francisco to open the preseason against the 49ers – providing another terrific opportunity for the young quarterback to develop in a live-game setting.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said Love has shown real growth in terms of “command in the huddle” and feel within the offense, and he made the most of opportunities when Rodgers was away from the team during the offseason.

The mental side – and anticipating what’s going to happen next – is starting to click. The result is a quarterback who can play fast and play under control in adverse situations.

“Now, I just think, of all the positions, the quarterback one is, obviously, mentally has the most on him,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “I just think he’s in Year 3, he hasn’t played in as many games as we would have liked him to play, because of COVID and getting injured, but you’re seeing a more confident guy. I know what’s going to happen before it happens. I think that’s really important for a quarterback, all players, but especially quarterbacks.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Danica Patrick Very Clear

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on a podcast to discuss a plethora of topics with Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit. While talking about his spirituality, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Danica Patrick. They were dating for two years. Surprisingly, Rodgers said that his relationship...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Response To Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones has recently backed off an earlier commitment to place Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor. In an interview with NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner called it "BS" for anybody to be upset over the delay and said, "There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here."
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Compares Teammate To Charles Woodson: Fans React

Aaron Rodgers bestowed some high praise on one of his teammates ahead of the 2022 season. After a Packers training camp practice on Wednesday, the back-to-back league MVP compared sixth-year cornerback Rasul Douglas to his former defensive back teammate Charles Woodson. "Rasul is one of the smartest guys I've ever...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
FanBuzz

Tua Tagovailoa Married His Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Courthouse Ceremony

The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. It kicked off with the surprise firing of Brian Flores, who went on to file a lawsuit against the ‘Fins, the NFL and other teams across the league. He was replaced by San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Then, Miami traded five picks, including a first-rounder this year, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They proceed to ink Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest paid wideout in the league. Most recently, the Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen M. Ross, were punished for tampering with Tom Brady because of course they were.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon

The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
NFL
The Spun

Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter

Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy