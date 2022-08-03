Mother blamed in toddler’s overdose death will remain jailed

Read on www.fox8live.com
theadvocate.com
Foster parent arrested, accused of raping child in his care in East Baton Rouge
A Zachary man entrusted with caring for three children through a state foster program was arrested Thursday, accused of raping and sexually abusing the youths over at least two years, booking records show. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies booked Michael Hadden, 52, on counts of third degree rape, molestation of...
KTBS
Details will determine if DCFS worker will face charges for child's overdose death; third overdose on record
BATON ROUGE, La. - Public outrage is boiling over as people are asking how a mother was able to keep custody of her son after she was reported to state child services at least three times before her 2-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson III, died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. With...
wbrz.com
MORE: Kids at center of shocking abuse case lived in dilapidated compound, raped by foster parent
BATON ROUGE – An alleged pedophile housed the foster children he is accused of molesting and raping in an older mobile home adjoining a crumbling raised house – held together with what appeared to be amateur remodeling work. Michael Hadden, 52, was arrested Thursday after complaints he raped...
brproud.com
Assumption Parish man found guilty in 2021 stabbing
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A stabbing suspect in Assumption Parish was found guilty of attempted manslaughter Thursday. 40-year-old Justin Fair of Paincourtville, who faces up to 20 years in prison, was named the suspect in a stabbing by detectives on March 27, 2021. An argument took place before Fair stabbed the victim in the chest in a business’s parking lot, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. An arrest was made after detectives viewed surveillance footage and received statements from the victim and witnesses.
brproud.com
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
L'Observateur
Paincourtville Man Found Guilty of Attempted Manslaughter in Connection with 2021 Stabbing
On August 4, 2022, an Assumption Parish Jury found 40-year-old Justin Fair of 171 Myles St. Paincourtville, LA guilty of Attempted Manslaughter. Fair was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau. On March 27, 2021, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Deputies...
Rapper Mystikal accused of choking and pouring rubbing alcohol on woman before raping her
GONZALES, La. (TCD) -- Fifty-one-year-old rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked on several criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and then raped her. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a local hospital about a patient who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault and suffered "minor injuries during the attack." Deputies identified Mystikal, whose birth name is Michael Tyler, as the suspect and took him into custody.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
WOWK
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
wbrz.com
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
LSU Police attempt to ID alleged burglary suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department say they are attempting to identify several individuals allegedly connected to a burglary investigation. According to police, the individuals are wanted regarding multiple vehicle burglaries around LSU’s campus. If you can identify the individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at...
brproud.com
Suspect in deadly weekend shooting on Bradley St. charged with 2nd Degree Murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Albert Hawkins, 21, was shot on Bradley St. last weekend and died later at a local hospital. Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, of 3372, Baton Rouge was taken into custody on Thursday, August 4 in connection with this deadly shooting which took place on Sunday, July 31.
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges
BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
brproud.com
Suspect in Brusly stabbing deaths indicted on second-degree murder charges
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing two people in March was recently indicted by a grand jury on murder charges. The sheriff’s office said Kevin L. Craig was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder on Friday, July 29.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
brproud.com
Former SU professor who fled country to serve prison time: ‘Justice sometimes turns very slowly’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former Southern University professor Parviz Sharifrazi will spend the next two years in federal prison. “This was a real calculated scheme at the time,” said Lousiana Inspector General Stephen Street. He was convicted of mail fraud and money laundering after taking nearly $150,000...
