▶️ Southwest Bend standoff ends with woman in custody after overnight shooting

Woman arrested for shooting at a Bend house
The 26 year old was then involved in a police standoff for three hours before being arrested. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
▶️ Police shooting in Madras in July justified, Jefferson County DA concludes
The Jefferson County District Attorney has concluded officers with the Madras Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were justified when they shot and injured a man in Madras nearly two weeks ago. Witnesses say Rafael Gomez, 30, was looking for unlocked cars in the parking lot of...
Neighbors’ concerns about possible drug activity at SE Bend home lead to several arrests, raid on second home
Months of reports from community members about possible drug activity at a southeast Bend home across the street from an elementary school led to the arrest of two men Saturday and a SWAT team raid on a nearby home Monday where two people were arrested and a third was cited. Another suspect is being sought, police said. The post Neighbors’ concerns about possible drug activity at SE Bend home lead to several arrests, raid on second home appeared first on KTVZ.
2 children who went missing from Bend found
Two children who went missing from Bend have been found, according to Oregon child welfare officials Thursday. 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 2-month-old Artimay Millsap went missing on July 7. They were found Thursday. No other details about how they were found have been released. At the time they disappeared, the...
▶️ Bull Springs Skyline Forest closes over fire danger
The owners of the Bull Springs Skyline Forest west of Bend announce they are closing the area due to extreme fire conditions. They say they want to reduce the risk of fire in the forest. No entry signs will be posted. There is no timeline on how long this closure...
▶️ Popular car show pulled from Drake Park over wear and tear concerns
The Flashback Cruzers Car Club was formed in 1981, originally under the name Graffiti Nights. The car show started in downtown Bend, but for the last 15 years, it has been held at Drake Park. For this year’s show, that was not an option. “Were having some compaction issues...
USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center
The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Deschutes County Fair concert traffic plan: Treat it like an evacuation
The Oregon Department of Transportation and Deschutes County Road Department have a plan to keep concertgoers at the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo from getting caught in traffic as they try to leave. Treat it like an evacuation. Both of the off-ramps from Highway 97 to Yew Avenue and Airport...
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
Wildfire causes evacuations near Lake Billy Chinook
Small but growing wildfires in central Oregon led to evacuation notices for people in the Perry South Campground on the Sisters Ranger District, US Forest officials tweeted Sunday night.
▶️ No private signs on Redmond property, city reminds residents
The City of Redmond wants to remind the community of the rules of posting private signs on public property. Redmond city code says signage such as ballot measures, political candidates and yard sale signs are not allowed on public property or right of ways throughout the city. Right of ways are are generally considered the space from the street to the sidewalk. It also includes roundabouts and medians.
Bend City Council discusses where and when unhoused people can camp in city
The Bend City Council on Wednesday started the long process of creating new code to determine when, where and how unhoused people would be allowed to camp in the city. While Wednesday’s meeting was just the first of a handful of work sessions, council members showed early disagreements on what a final draft might look like, all before an expectedly contentious public engagement process has begun.
▶️ Fun, food, livestock and laughs at the Deschutes County Fair
The Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo continues in Redmond through Sunday. We at Central Oregon Daily News had a lot of fun out there this week broadcasting live. We’ve received a lot of great feedback about our intrepid reporter Eric Lindstrom checking out the sights, the smells and the sounds of the fair, and talking to Central Oregonians young and old while putting a little humorous flavor into it all.
Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms
KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend. As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Fallen hero exhibit at Deschutes County Fair touches hearts, souls
Amid all the fun, games and interactive displays at this year’s fair, there is one exhibit that is meant to make people stop and think about military service members past and present. If you are looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of the fair, you’ll find...
From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens
Popular Portland-based smash burger truck is now open in Old Town Bend. MidCity SmashBurger had its soft opening in mid July at its new location adjacent to Boneyard Beer’s original taproom on Lake Place (not Boneyard’s pub). After starting out as a pop-up in New Orleans, owner Mike...
Bend Plans To Ban Pet Store Animal Sales
BEND, OR -- Bend City Council appears ready to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Councilor Megan Perkins says she proposed the ordinance after hearing repeatedly from a group concerned about puppy mills, "We’re sort of doing two things. One, is making a statement that Bend doesn’t want to see these types of pets from these irresponsible breeders in our stores and in our community. And, second, we want to encourage, as a community, that we should all be supporting our rescue organizations." She tells KBND News, "So far, there are no pet stores in Bend that are selling dogs, kittens and bunnies from these puppy mills. We’re just putting this ordinance through that would just say that this is not something we want to see in the future."
State funds 19 new affordable owner-occupied homes in SE Bend, start of 95-unit development
Oregon’s Housing Stability Council awarded Woodhaven Community Housing more than $1.9 million on Friday as part of their 2022 LIFT Homeownership funding allocation for 19 deed-restricted, affordable owner-occupied housing units in southeast Bend, the start of a planned 95-unit development. The post State funds 19 new affordable owner-occupied homes in SE Bend, start of 95-unit development appeared first on KTVZ.
Oktoberfest returns to downtown Bend, teams up with First Interstate Fall FEst
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oktoberfest is back! The Downtown Bend Business Association is joining forces with Lay It Out Events to provide a larger, family-friendly event!. This year, the First Interstate Fall Fest will be in Downtown Bend from Friday, September 30th until Sunday, October 2nd. Oktoberfest day will be part of Fall Fest’s events on Saturday, October 1st, at participating downtown businesses.
▶️ 67 mph winds cause weekend dust storm, wreak havoc in Madras
It was a scary sight for those in Madras Saturday as winds got up to 67 mph according to the National Weather Service. “It was moving down the street and it was taking everything with it in its path,” said Madras resident Trevor Sullens. “I mean just a wall of wind and dust came down our street. I thought all of our trees were going to break over. Neighbors had trampolines flying all over the place. A couple, one back here, another one over there.”
