ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'I finally get to take them away': Philly releases remains of 2 MOVE bombing victims to family

By Katherine Scott and
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHUNy_0h3MOnOR00

Thirty-seven years after the MOVE bombing in West Philadelphia, the remains of two girls were turned over to their brother, Lionell Dotson, by the city's Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday.

"She said, 'I'm sorry for your loss. I'm sorry for what you went through. This should never happen to your family'," Dotson said. "It's all so real. It's finally going to come together."

Lionell was 8 years old when his sisters Katricia and Zanetta Dotson died.

SEE ALSO: Philly releases independent report on mishandling of MOVE bombing victims' remains

Both girls were inside when police dropped a bomb on the MOVE house on Osage Avenue on May 13, 1985. In total, 11 people were killed. The girls were 14 and 12.

"To find out that they finally come off that shelf, they never should have been stored in a dark, damp shelf in the first place for 37 years. I finally get to take them away from the city that helped kill them," Dotson said.

"These particular remains that are being realized today were just put in a box and forgotten at the medical examiners office, and forgotten since 1985," said attorney Daniel Hartstein.

Last year, it was discovered that the Philadelphia's Medical Examiner's Office had some of the girls' remains.

Then- Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley resigned last year after admitting he arranged for the cremation and disposal of the girls' partial remains in 2017 without notifying family members. Days after that announcement, the remains turned up in the medical examiner's office.

SEE ALSO: MOVE members demand answers on missing children's remains

"I think that the city, instead of worrying about the humanity of the victims, they were worried about themselves," Hartstein said.

Hartstein said the status of the rest of the girls' remains is under investigation, including some of Katricia's remains that were used in anthropology classes at the University of Pennsylvania, without the family's knowledge or consent.

After a year of fighting, Dotson said he received an apology.

"The medical examiner, yes, she apologized today. A heartfelt, sincere apology," he said.

The family then drove to Ivy Hill Cemetery to have the remains cremated.

Dotson cried as a staff member handed him two small boxes. The boxes contained his sister's cremated remains.

"I got them. I got them," he said through tears.

The family continues to explore their legal options going forward.

The city released a statement reading in part, "City officials are meeting with the next of kin but will not provide specific details out of respect for the families."

Dotson will now take them back to North Carolina where he lives.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

15-year-old boy injured in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A teenager has been injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia, according to officials. Police were called to the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street Friday afternoon, just after 2:30, on the report of shots fired. A 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer. In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered. His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom. We spent a few hours here getting to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#West Philadelphia#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Philly Police Looking For Pair Of Habitual Robbers

Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Man's Death in Southwest Philly Brushfire Investigated as Homicide

A man was found burned to death after firefighters put out a brushfire in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning. The man was about 30-40 years old and was found unresponsive in a field after the blaze on the 3100 block of 81st Street in the Eastwick neighborhood was extinguished, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Police were investigating the death as homicide by arson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Homicide suspect apprehended in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. -Williamsport Police, working with members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police Crime Division, U.S. Marshal Service, and members of the Philadelphia Police Department, took a man wanted for homicide into custody Thursday in Lycoming County. Marcus Anthony Bell was extradited back to Philadelphia shortly after being apprehended by the authorities. The 37-year-old Bell was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Philadelphia, according to the release from Williamsport Police.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
106K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy