A Pennsylvania Boy Is on the Road to Recovery After Contracting Tick-Borne Illness

By Inside Edition Staff
 3 days ago
CBS News

Lyme disease isn't the only virus spread by tick bites. Beware Powassan virus.

There's a new warning about a rare virus caused by ticks, and it's not Lyme disease, CBS Philadelphia's Stephanie Stahl reports. A little boy from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania is recovering from a life-threatening infection also linked to a tick bite. Jamie Simoson says her 3-year-old son, Jonny, is improving. He's recovering from a severe infection caused by Powassan virus.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Complex

Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks

A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PET SERVICES
IFLScience

Lyme Disease Is Having A Huge Surge In Rural Parts Of The US

A stroll through a rural area can be tranquil and wonderous, however, what you may not expect is the risk of Lyme disease. This tickborne disease has seen notable growth in the United States over the last 15 years. A newly released private insurance claims report is the latest to show diagnoses are on the rise, particularly in rural areas.
VERMONT STATE
Tyla

Doctor Explains Rare C-Section Birth

A doctor has explained the work that goes into performing an 'en caul birth' - one of the most rare, yet miraculous forms of child-birth. The en caul birth, also known as a 'veiled birth', only occurs less than one in every 80,000 births, and many delivery doctors can go their entire careers without witnessing it.
WORLD
The Independent

Polio virus found in New York wastewater, but no new cases

The polio virus was detected in wastewater samples from the suburban county near New York City where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease, but health officials said Tuesday they have not identified any additional cases.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the presence of the virus was detected in wastewater samples collected in early June from Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult had a strain of the virus that has since been genetically linked to samples found...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Parade

Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women

Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Atlantic

Between Not Wanting to Live and Not Wanting to Die

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please know that you are not alone. If you are in danger of acting on suicidal thoughts, call 911. For support and resources, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line. Shortly after 2 p.m....
MENTAL HEALTH
Crystal Jackson

Fearful Avoidant Attachment: What It Is and How to Fix It

Attachment theory posits that the way we relate to our early caregivers can predict our lifelong relationship style. It’s mind-blowing to think that the first five years of life could explain your most recent breakup. Yet, research has shown that adults attach in relationships in the same way they learned to attach to caregivers.

