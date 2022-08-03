A Pennsylvania Boy Is on the Road to Recovery After Contracting Tick-Borne Illness

Read on www.insideedition.com
Lyme disease isn't the only virus spread by tick bites. Beware Powassan virus.
There's a new warning about a rare virus caused by ticks, and it's not Lyme disease, CBS Philadelphia's Stephanie Stahl reports. A little boy from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania is recovering from a life-threatening infection also linked to a tick bite. Jamie Simoson says her 3-year-old son, Jonny, is improving. He's recovering from a severe infection caused by Powassan virus.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks
A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
Mosquito bites left a woman with a West Nile virus infection that caused facial paralysis and diarrhea for 3 months
A woman in New Jersey experienced partial facial paralysis as a symptom of West Nile virus. She also reported weakness in one arm and diarrhea due to the mosquito-borne illness. Most people infected with West Nile do not experience symptoms, but cases involving the brain can be fatal.
Virginia county reports presence of opioid more deadly than fentanyl
Virginia State Police say they have recovered a synthetic opioid even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl, according to a local report. Protonitazene is a new synthetic opioid that is around three times more powerful than fentanyl – which is already 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Lyme Disease Is Having A Huge Surge In Rural Parts Of The US
A stroll through a rural area can be tranquil and wonderous, however, what you may not expect is the risk of Lyme disease. This tickborne disease has seen notable growth in the United States over the last 15 years. A newly released private insurance claims report is the latest to show diagnoses are on the rise, particularly in rural areas.
Mother-of-two sues Florida ice cream shop Big Olaf Creamery after listeria-tainted ice-cream 'caused her to suffer a miscarriage'
A mother-of-two who suffered a miscarriage after eating ice cream laced with listeria is suing its manufacturer, a lawsuit revealed today. Kristen Hopkins, was visiting Clearwater, Florida, for a family wedding when she ate a frozen sweet treat from Big Olaf Creamery in late May. The mother — then 11-weeks...
Pregnant woman’s baby dies after she got listeria from ice cream in Clearwater, suit says
A pregnant woman’s baby died after she ate ice cream contaminated with listeria while visiting Clearwater Beach for a family wedding, according to a lawsuit. Kristen Hopkins, a mother of two, was 11 weeks pregnant when she and her family from Massachusetts visited Florida in mid-May, according to the lawsuit filed in early July.
Doctor Explains Rare C-Section Birth
A doctor has explained the work that goes into performing an 'en caul birth' - one of the most rare, yet miraculous forms of child-birth. The en caul birth, also known as a 'veiled birth', only occurs less than one in every 80,000 births, and many delivery doctors can go their entire careers without witnessing it.
Polio virus found in New York wastewater, but no new cases
The polio virus was detected in wastewater samples from the suburban county near New York City where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease, but health officials said Tuesday they have not identified any additional cases.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the presence of the virus was detected in wastewater samples collected in early June from Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult had a strain of the virus that has since been genetically linked to samples found...
Polio Found In New York State Water; CDC Trying To Prevent Spread
The Centers for Disease Control confirm they have found polio in a wastewater sample from a New York community. The virus had not been detected in the United State for almost a decade until two weeks ago. Now the CDC and Global Polio Eradication Initiative are trying to figure out...
With COVID-19 surging again, is Pa. headed for another deadly fall wave?
The United States recorded about 120,000 COVID-19 infections per day in July — an unheard of number for a respiratory illness during summer. And with most people now using home tests that don’t get reported, the true number is surely higher. But there’s good news: COVID-19 hospitalizations and...
Daily Harvest identifies likely culprit behind hundreds of illnesses
Daily Harvest says investigators believe one ingredient is to blame for gastrointestinal issues that sickened hundreds of people and prompted the recall of the food company's French Lentil + Leek Crumbles in June. "At this time, we have identified tara flour as the cause of the issue," Rachel Drori, founder...
Polio case found in New York City suburb, first in nearly a decade
July 21 (Reuters) - An adult resident of suburban New York City was diagnosed with polio after experiencing paralysis a month ago, state and local health officials said on Thursday, marking the nation's first confirmed case of the disease in nearly 10 years.
Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women
Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
Between Not Wanting to Live and Not Wanting to Die
If you are having thoughts of suicide, please know that you are not alone. If you are in danger of acting on suicidal thoughts, call 911. For support and resources, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line. Shortly after 2 p.m....
Fearful Avoidant Attachment: What It Is and How to Fix It
Attachment theory posits that the way we relate to our early caregivers can predict our lifelong relationship style. It’s mind-blowing to think that the first five years of life could explain your most recent breakup. Yet, research has shown that adults attach in relationships in the same way they learned to attach to caregivers.
