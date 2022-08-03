A Pennsylvania Boy Is on the Road to Recovery After Contracting Tick-Borne Illness

The polio virus was detected in wastewater samples from the suburban county near New York City where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease, but health officials said Tuesday they have not identified any additional cases.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the presence of the virus was detected in wastewater samples collected in early June from Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult had a strain of the virus that has since been genetically linked to samples found...

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO