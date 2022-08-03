ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Crypto Market May Pump as Tether Keeps Minting USDt by Billions

u.today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on u.today

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says

Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
u.today

Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Fortune

‘I’m out millions of dollars’: Thousands of crypto investors have their life savings frozen as Voyager files for bankruptcy protection

Robert first came across Voyager Digital in March 2020. Like countless others, he decided to give the cryptocurrency broker a try. The platform was easy to navigate. It offered him an up to 9% annual percentage yield (APY)—much higher than a traditional savings account. It claimed to be FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured. And being a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, he thought, how bad could Voyager be?
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Us Dollar#Minted#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Market May Pump#Blockware
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Investors Are Accumulating These Digital Assets As Market Hits ‘Wall of Worry’: Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment is revealing that the behaviors of a group of investors may be a negative sign for the market. According to Santiment, sharks, or entities that hold between 10,000 and 100,000 of a particular crypto asset, are accumulating stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) even as the prices of crypto assets appreciate.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu Lead Developer Says BONE Has "Woken Up" as Price Jumps 25%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy