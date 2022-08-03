Crypto Market May Pump as Tether Keeps Minting USDt by Billions

Read on u.today
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says
Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
‘I’m out millions of dollars’: Thousands of crypto investors have their life savings frozen as Voyager files for bankruptcy protection
Robert first came across Voyager Digital in March 2020. Like countless others, he decided to give the cryptocurrency broker a try. The platform was easy to navigate. It offered him an up to 9% annual percentage yield (APY)—much higher than a traditional savings account. It claimed to be FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured. And being a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, he thought, how bad could Voyager be?
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Crypto Investors Are Accumulating These Digital Assets As Market Hits ‘Wall of Worry’: Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto insights firm Santiment is revealing that the behaviors of a group of investors may be a negative sign for the market. According to Santiment, sharks, or entities that hold between 10,000 and 100,000 of a particular crypto asset, are accumulating stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) even as the prices of crypto assets appreciate.
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Call it a 'crash,' call it a 'recession': The housing market is so weird right now that no one knows how to describe it
A typical real-estate cycle has four phases: expansion, hypersupply, recession, and recovery. But hypersupply is missing from this current cycle, and experts can't agree on what will come next. Some say it'll be a correction, while others believe a dramatic downturn is in store. Rising inflation and interest rates have...
'The market is not the economy' and the July rally in the stock market was premature, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
The recent stock market rally is at odds with economic data, Mohamed El-Erian says. "The market is not the economy," El-Erian said, noting that global economic outlook remains gloomy. He attributed the rally to a comment from Powell that caused investors to believe the Fed would soon slow rate hikes.
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
Shiba Inu Lead Developer Says BONE Has "Woken Up" as Price Jumps 25%
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
Either the Fed or the market is going to 'melt like an ice-cream cone' as investors ponder the outlook for rates, one strategist says
The Federal Reserve and the stock market are now dangerously misaligned, according to Rabobank. Strategist Michael Every warned the US central bank looks likely to stay hawkish and continue hiking interest rates aggressively. "Someone, either the Fed or Mr Market, is going to melt like an ice-cream cone, and soon,"...
