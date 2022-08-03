ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 6

FAITHBLESSEDTHANKFUL
2d ago

Non citizens with guns and nothing being done. Goes to show gun laws don't work and if your not a citizens you have no right to have a gun in this country.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Suicide pact may have fueled Virginia couple's 2017 slaying

FAIRFAX, Va, (AP) -- Newly unsealed court papers show that the shooting death of a northern Virginia couple in 2017 may have been connected to a suicide pact between the couple's daughter and her boyfriend. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Giampa is charged with murder in the deaths of Scott Fricker and his...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Albemarle County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
County
Albemarle County, VA
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
LEE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

‘I love what I do:’ Virginia man continues to challenge barrier crimes law, waits for pardon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A criminal conviction from nearly 20 years ago continues to keep a Virginia man from working as a substance abuse counselor. Even though Rudy Carey turned his life around, he says he’s still being held back by that conviction. He filed a lawsuit against the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, but according to Carey’s attorneys, a judge ruled the suit cannot move forward.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Firearms#Guatemala#Violent Crime#State#Commonwealth#The Associated Press
cbs19news

Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9 mm...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs19news

Texan sentenced to 25 years for virus-era attack on Asians

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking an Asian family because he thought they were Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records show 21-year-old Jose Gomez III of Midland, Texas, was sentenced Thursday after...
MIDLAND, TX
beyondthetent.com

11 Hot Springs In Virginia You Need To Check Out

How many can say you’ve soaked in naturally made, mineral-enriched thermal springs that are consistently heated by the Earth’s core? Soon this could be you! Since the middle of the eighteenth century, the state of Virginia has become the place to visit to experience the benefits and joys found in thermal springs.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy