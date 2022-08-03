ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbor: Man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter in 2019 had a short temper

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A community is in shock after a mother and her boyfriend were charged in connection to the death of the mother’s daughter nearly three years ago.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that Edison police were called to Monique Durham’s home last week for a welfare check on Durham’s twin 5-year-old daughters. The investigation revealed that one of the twins was missing and had not been seen since 2019.

Authorities say that Durham’s boyfriend, Matthew Chiles, killed one of the girls and disposed of her body in 2019. He is now facing a first-degree murder charge, among other charges. Durham is also facing charges.

Neighbor Danny Trimboli says that he knew the couple.

RELATED: Authorities: Man accused of killing girlfriend’s daughter more than 2 years ago

“It’s horrifying, awful, disgusting. Cops were here for a couple of hours…It was just a disaster here and you didn’t know what was going on,” he says.

Authorities say the killing happened in Perth Amboy. Officers used a search warrant to look around Chiles’ property.

Justin Maldonado says he lived near Chiles in Perth Amboy.

“[Police] were all over. They were also in other people’s yards when we were looking as well. They were definitely out here with a motive to try to find something, and they were definitely going all over,” Maldonado says.

Maldonado says he was not shocked to hear that Chiles was facing charges. He says Chiles has a short temper.

“He always had an anger management problem. He'd always lose control. You'd hear him screaming, arguing with his parents, his mother. It's unfortunate,” Maldonado says.

Chiles and Durham are being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center.

