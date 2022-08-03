Commonwealth Games: Scottish trio Reese Lynch, Sam Hickey and Sean Lazzerini all guaranteed to win at least bronze in Birmingham

Read on www.bbc.com
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.・
Dillon Quirke: Tipperary hurler dies after collapsing mid-game
A Tipperary hurler has died after collapsing during a county senior championship game on Friday. Dillon Quirke, 24, was carried off the field at Semple Stadium in Thurles just before half time. The match was stopped as Mr Quirke's Clonoulty/Rossmore teammates, opponents Kilruane and the Knights of Malta attended to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bangladesh: Samira Islam, 20, third family member to die
A woman, 20, has become the third member of a British family to die from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh. Samira Islam, from Cardiff, died at about 08:30 BST on Friday, after being found unconscious on 26 July. Her father, Rafiqul, 51, and brother, Mahiqul, 16, also died after...
ASIA・
