Weekend Getaway: Theme Park Adventures & Beaches Galore in Presque Isle & Erie, PA

Read on stepoutbuffalo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
Day at the Beach: The Lady Kate
There are many ways to see the sights of Presque Isle State Park, but few of them are as unique or as satisfying as a 90-minute boat ride aboard the Lady Kate, with her leisurely tour of the waters around the peninsula with narration that educates those aboard the park’s history and locales.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Zoo to Host Annual McDonald's Test Treasure Hunt
The annual McDonald's Day Treasure Hunt, will kick off Saturday at the Erie Zoo. Kids 12 years old and under will receive a treasure map to follow around the zoo to find prizes supplied by McDonald's. The Zoo said, that this year children will have to meet Ronald McDonald and...
erienewsnow.com
New Ownership, Same Mission at Erie County Farms
Erie County Farms on Broad Street may be under new ownership, but their mission to keep prices low remains the same. "Our main focus is affordability because it shouldn't be wealthy people that can afford quality food, so however we can get the food here to make it cheap enough for them, that's our focus.", said Jarrod Grover, one of the event organizers of Saturday's Meet and Greet.
eriereader.com
Erie Roller Derby vs Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens
Your Erie Roller Derby All-Stars will take on Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens on Saturday, August 6th! Doors will open at 6:00 PM Whistle at 7:00 PM Pre-sale tickets are $10 from your favorite ERD All-Star skater or online at: https://erievssusquehanna.bpt.me Tickets at the door are $15. Kids 10 and under are free! Get your seats early! The first 50 people in the door will get a coupon for a free Primanti's sandwich!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Be a Tourist: Events around town August 5-7
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! 814 Concert Series The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 10 and culminating on 814 Day, August 14. […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Upcoming Fall Events Feature a Variety of Concerts
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY - September 27. The Sammy Hagar & The Circle concert at Seneca Resort & Casinos on August 6th is postponed due to illness. However, Dirty Honey, who was scheduled to open, will now put on a free concert in their place starting at 8 pm. For more...
Chef Lisa’s ready-to-go meals now at Erie Food Co-op
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local health food grocery store and a local chef have teamed up to offer ready-to-go meals. Erie Food Co-op now has ready-to-go meals from local chef Lisa “Chef Lisa” Heidelberg. The vegetarian, seafood, or protein (meat) meals are complete meals with entree and sides, and the meals are prepared and ready to […]
Line painting coming to City of Erie and Warren County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming line painting throughout the City of Erie and in Warren County. Nighttime line painting in the City of Erie will begin at 7 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. during the week of Aug. 8. A separate PennDOT paint crew will paint […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – August 4, 2022
The lake is at summer pool. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskellunge. Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth Bass, and panfish. Boats must have registration or a launch permit before use at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) accesses. Boat operators must also ensure that their boats are equipped with the proper safety equipment prior to your float.
Accidents involving red lights on the rise
Stopping for a light is a simple concept. It’s a rule of the road that we learn to follow when we take our drivers test and may learn sooner in early childhood education. But, aggressive driving habits are still on our roads, leading to accidents and injuries. Due to the rising number of accidents reported, […]
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after overnight crash along Erie’s Bayfront
ERIE, PA – Just before 3 a.m. Friday morning Erie County 911 received a call about a motorcyclist down, just off the Bayfront Parkway West, along Lawrence Pier. According to the caller(s), the person who was apparently riding the motorcycle was unresponsive, they told dispatchers. When first responders arrived, they pronounced the person dead on […]
erienewsnow.com
Largest Broadway in Erie Show Announced for the Upcoming Season
Broadway in Erie and the producers, NAC Entertainment, announced the shows for the upcoming 2022-23 season. This season will be the biggest season in the Warner Theatre's 41-year history, largely due to the multi-million dollar renovations that were completed. The President and Founder of NAC, Albert Noccioliono, said the renovation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Saint George Catholic Church Prepares for 100th Anniversary
Saint George Catholic Church celebrates its one hundredth anniversary on Saturday, marking a century for one of the biggest churches in the Erie Diocese. Parishioners spent the Friday decorating the school gym for Saturday's celebration, displaying thousands of historical photographs, along with a book documenting the history of the parish.
Mitchell Tenpenny to headline Erie Humane Society Rock and Rescue concert
The Erie Humane Society’s Rock and Rescue concert is looking to be a big fundraiser for the charity with the help of a double platinum country music recording artist. Mitchell Tenpenny will headline the August 13 fundraiser. Local band, Refuge, will open the night. Tenpenny said he likes to support shelters after adopting three shelter […]
yourerie
Newsmaker: Blues and Jazz Fest 2022
John Vanco, Artistic Director for Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this year’s event. For more information, you can visit the Blues and Jazz Festival Facebook page or website.
wnynewsnow.com
PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
Small plane veers off runway, into trees in Venango County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FAA is investigating after a small plane veered off the runway and into some trees in Venango County.The agency told KDKA-TV that it happened after the single-engine plane landed on a grass strip near Cranberry, Venango County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.It is not clear if anyone was hurt.
Catalytic converters stolen from Erie casino shuttle buses
PSP is asking anyone with information to call Trooper Slater with the PSP Bureau of Gaming Enforcement at (814) 217-6304.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Singer & Songwriter Entered in the Opening Act Competition
An Erie singer/songwriter has a chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl, but she needs fan support to make it happen. Amber Otto, or Cookie, as she's known, performed today at voices for Independence in Millcreek. Cookie is among 10 finalists in the Opening Act competition, where fans vote choose...
explore venango
Elderly Man Seriously Injured After ATV Is Struck By SUV
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured when the ATV he was riding was struck by an SUV in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Friday by Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened on July 28 around 2:21 p.m. when John B. Best, 82, of Franklin, failed to yield while attempting to cross Bredinsburg Road.
Comments / 0