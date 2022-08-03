Where Were You On August 3 When The El Paso Tragedy Occurred?

Read on kisselpaso.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew
The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
Cherry Hill and Other Popular Hangout Spots for High Schoolers in El Paso
With El Pasoans heading back to school, this was a good time to look back at the popular hangout spots many loved to go to when they were in school. We all had particular hangouts where, as teenagers, we were able to gather and socialize without having adults breathing down our backs! For me, it was a place dubbed "the wall" and I only went once or twice because I wasn't that cool in high school.
Where To Take Yourself Out On A Date In El Paso, According to El Pasoans
Today is National Single Working Women’s Day. A day where we celebrate the hardworking women who wake up every day for work in order to have money in the bank for endless shopping sprees because when you’re single all you have to worry about is you! (Unless you have children like I do, then you gotta split but that’s besides the point.)
73 pounds fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine seized at Texas Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine over the last week."CBP officers are dedicated to protecting our borders and stopping the flow of dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "These seizures are examples of the vigilance and commitment by our CBP officers to the border security mission."On July 25, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 14.77 pounds of cocaine from a 36-year-old Mexican citizen. A CBP canine alert and a non-intrusive inspection led officers...
Speaking Rock Blesses Locals by Adding 100s of Parking Spaces
Everyone in El Paso should know by now you must attend a free concert super early. Whether the free concert is at Cool Canyon Nights or a concert at Speaking Rock. We all know that Speaking Rock is known for bringing some huge bands to the borderland. But you should know by now when it comes to a free concert that involves a killer band.
The Scary School Threats In El Paso: Would You Be on Standby?
Usually, on the first day of school, there are all kinds of emotions the parent and child feel. Some kids are excited to return, others nervous, and some are just sad that summer is over. As for my son, he was totally stoked to be back in contact with new...
Actor F. Murray Abraham’s Ties To El Paso’s Como’s Italian Eatery
Did you know that Oscar winner and former El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham has ties to El Paso's Como's Italian Restaurant?. El Paso and celebrities go hand in hand around these parts, especially when former El Pasoans consider it their home, even after living in the city for a few short years.
Smart Tips for El Paso Drivers In a School Zone During Traffic
Some parents in El Paso are learning how to get back into the back-to-school groove. One of those lessons we have to learn all over again is how to handle back-to-school traffic. As for me, I had forgotten what it was like to be dealing with back-to-school traffic. This past...
6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso
The El Paso community can join in on various tributes to honor the victims and their families of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting. Our community is still healing three years after the horrific shooting at Walmart. In memory of the 23 souls we lost, the City of El Paso and community partners are hosting several tributes in remembrance around the Sun City on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Do You Agree With This El Pasoans List Of The Best Burgers in EP?
So I’ll be honest, when it comes to burgers I am not too picky. However, I have tried some burgers that just left me in awe and made me realize that not all burgers are created equally! Some are made with more love and you can taste them on your first bite.
Here’s How To Get Exclusive VIP Parking At The Don Haskins Center
Heads up, concert fans UTEP now offers exclusive access to VIP parking for events at the Don Haskins Center. If you've ever attended an event at the Don Haskins Center, then you understand that parking is limited. Current parking options include the parking garage off Glory Road, street parking around...
El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life
Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
El Paso Smokers May Be In For A Rude And Abrupt Awakening
Quitting "cold turkey" works for some but, if this new idea being presented by the FDA goes through, all smokers may pretty much wind up doing just that. Quitting smoking is tough, I know, I tried a number of times before I finally did it. I'll tell you how I did it but only if you promise to find another way. Deal? Ok. I had a near fatal motorcycle accident and was physically unable to smoke for months. I repeat, please find another method. There are plenty to choose from.
El Paso Family Throws a TikTok Inspired “Fiesta De Colores”
When planning a party, party themes are always tough to come up with because you want a theme that everyone will understand and a theme that everyone will enjoy, too. Last month I attended a party that I can honestly say had the easiest and most fun theme EVER! Of course, I am a bit biased because It was my brother-in-law's birthday party and I helped my sister come up with the party theme BUT STILL! Everyone who attended understood the assignment and it made for a family friendly theme that everyone could enjoy!
Fiesta De Las Luces Bringing The Party Back to Downtown El Paso
Who's ready to party? Good because the downtown fiesta is coming back. With summer quickly winding down and fall in sight, the Downtown Management District is getting ready for the second half of Fiesta de las Luces. The lights, the food, the music all packed into one festive evening. The...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
5 Free and Budget Friendly Things to Do This Weekend in El Paso
The end of summer is closing in and the new school year is underway. But that doesn’t mean the fun is over. From an iconic outdoor extravaganza to the world’s largest classic film festival, here are five fun ways to make the most of the last of the hazy, crazy, lazy days of summer.
How an Odd El Paso Chicken Club & Flauta Changed My Life
There are some places we will try because of how great they display their product. Obviously, we have seen tons of people in El Paso share their tasty meals on local Facebook groups over time. But people in the borderland not only share their good experiences but also their bad...
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
