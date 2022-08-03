El Paso PCFF Screening Local Flavor & Award Winning El Pavo Bravo

Read on kisselpaso.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Actor F. Murray Abraham’s Ties To El Paso’s Como’s Italian Eatery
Did you know that Oscar winner and former El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham has ties to El Paso's Como's Italian Restaurant?. El Paso and celebrities go hand in hand around these parts, especially when former El Pasoans consider it their home, even after living in the city for a few short years.
Cherry Hill and Other Popular Hangout Spots for High Schoolers in El Paso
With El Pasoans heading back to school, this was a good time to look back at the popular hangout spots many loved to go to when they were in school. We all had particular hangouts where, as teenagers, we were able to gather and socialize without having adults breathing down our backs! For me, it was a place dubbed "the wall" and I only went once or twice because I wasn't that cool in high school.
Do You Agree With This El Pasoans List Of The Best Burgers in EP?
So I’ll be honest, when it comes to burgers I am not too picky. However, I have tried some burgers that just left me in awe and made me realize that not all burgers are created equally! Some are made with more love and you can taste them on your first bite.
El Paso Singing Group, The PIE Sisters, Excited To Work On New Music
If you’ve been to a farmers market around town in the past few years then you’ve probably already heard the soothing sounds from a local group of singing sisters. I’m talking about the PIE Sisters. “As for the name PIE, It kind of derives from a family...
Fiesta De Las Luces Bringing The Party Back to Downtown El Paso
Who's ready to party? Good because the downtown fiesta is coming back. With summer quickly winding down and fall in sight, the Downtown Management District is getting ready for the second half of Fiesta de las Luces. The lights, the food, the music all packed into one festive evening. The...
Where To Take Yourself Out On A Date In El Paso, According to El Pasoans
Today is National Single Working Women’s Day. A day where we celebrate the hardworking women who wake up every day for work in order to have money in the bank for endless shopping sprees because when you’re single all you have to worry about is you! (Unless you have children like I do, then you gotta split but that’s besides the point.)
This Adventurous Group In El Paso’s Worth Joining for Fun Times
Not sure about you but I was today years old when I discovered something fun to do in the borderland. If you have ever wondered what it is like to paint nature's scenery while sitting in it, get your hiking gear ready. There is this cool get-together that anyone who...
Raise a Stein to German Food, Bier, and Culture at Ft. Bliss Oktoberfest Celebration
Just because we’re a world away from Germany doesn’t mean you can’t properly celebrate Oktoberfest. The Fort Bliss community will be hosting its annual autumnal celebration next month, so a trip to the Northeast is as far as you have to go to get your Oktoberfest fix of German polka music, bratwurst, pretzels, and beer. Steins and steins of bier.
Here’s How To Get Exclusive VIP Parking At The Don Haskins Center
Heads up, concert fans UTEP now offers exclusive access to VIP parking for events at the Don Haskins Center. If you've ever attended an event at the Don Haskins Center, then you understand that parking is limited. Current parking options include the parking garage off Glory Road, street parking around...
Speaking Rock Blesses Locals by Adding 100s of Parking Spaces
Everyone in El Paso should know by now you must attend a free concert super early. Whether the free concert is at Cool Canyon Nights or a concert at Speaking Rock. We all know that Speaking Rock is known for bringing some huge bands to the borderland. But you should know by now when it comes to a free concert that involves a killer band.
RSVP August 2 For Popular El Paso Streetcar Ghost Tour This Month
The frightfully fun and popular ghost tours are back in August - here's how to rsvp to get a seat aboard the El Paso Streetcar. Since last year, the El Paso Streetcar has had great success with its family-fun programming providing historical, live entertainment, read and rides, and ghost tours.
Enjoy Cruising Below the Sharks Aquarium on a Train Ride In TX
There are some parents in El Paso who once sat through Thomas the Train marathons with their kids. I know this simply because, well, I did it myself with my mug during his train phase. So if you have a kid or just want to feel like a kid again...
August Tasting Tour Highlights Flavors of Downtown El Paso Restaurants
From swanky steakhouses and hotel restaurants to legendary hole-in-the-wall spots, downtown El Paso dining offers something for every taste and taste bud. The Downtown Tasting Tour, a monthly summer restaurant crawl sponsored by the Downtown El Paso Management District, is a chance for both foodies and the curious to get a taste of downtown eats, and walk off some of the tasty calories ingested. It’s a win-win.
Cool Canyon Nights Closes Out 2022 Season Thursday with Azucar
We've super-sized Cool Canyon Nights an extra week to give Azucar their due. Monsoonal rains forced the cancellation of their July 7 performance, so we've extended CCN for another Thursday so Azucar can have its night in the spotlight. Fun Times at Cool Canyon Nights. If you like to shake...
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
Meet the 2 El Pasoans Who Made It Onto ABC’s American Bandstand
Last week I wrote about the El Paso couple that appeared on American Bandstand over 50 years ago. I wasn’t expecting a quick response on who they were or where they are now. But I did... Via Facebook message, Jesse Hernandez who was the SON of the woman who...
Cool Rock Climbing Spot In West El Paso’s Close to Opening Day
There are some movies you see that will tempt you to try something new. One of those things you might be interested in is rock climbing, which can be intense. Luckily, if you would first like to train yourself to rock climb, there are places you can do so in El Paso.
6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso
The El Paso community can join in on various tributes to honor the victims and their families of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting. Our community is still healing three years after the horrific shooting at Walmart. In memory of the 23 souls we lost, the City of El Paso and community partners are hosting several tributes in remembrance around the Sun City on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life
Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
El Paso Barber Is Looking To Raise Funds To Create Sensory Friendly Barbershop
Edgar “Scissorhands” Guerrero has been cutting hair for over ten years now, but it wasn’t until last year when he decided to take his hair cutting skills to another level, a level that would offer sensory friendly opportunities for children in need. Edgar’s cousin had asked him...
