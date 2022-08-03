A community thanks a hero

Lafayette Fire Chief Richard Doyle handed Nick Bostic a blue pullover jacket adorned with his fire department's logo.

Bostic noted that it was a hot day, but he put the jacket on anyway.

“I can stand the heat for a minute,” Bostic said.

Bostic knows about intense heat. The 25-year-old pizza delivery driver made national news in recent weeks after saving a 6-year-old child from a burning house on Union Street in Lafayette.

Bostic told police and news reporters he was driving by the early morning of July 11 and noticed the fire, but he didn’t have his phone and couldn’t wave down another driver. After alerting several of the children inside who were able to run out of the house, Bostic ran into the house and up the stairs and found Kaylani Barrett.

Bostic punched out a window on the second floor and jumped with the child in his arms, landing on his side while trying to protect the girl.

Bostic, who has healed from his serious injuries, has been hailed as a hero both locally and around the country, especially after Lafayette police released the body camera video from a first responder. The young man is seen handing the girl over and, while being urged to sit down to be treated, he implores, "Please tell me that baby's OK."

Bostic was honored at the Lafayette Aviators game Tuesday. A video of the rescue was played on the scoreboard during the middle of the fifth inning, and Bostic stood as the crowd applauded.

At the end of the inning, Bostic walked onto the field, and Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski gave him the “Marquis de Lafayette” award. That is the highest award the mayor can award to a citizen.

He was also given a personalized Aviators jersey by Aviators General Manager David Krakower.

While Bostic was walking off the field, one fan yelled, “You the man, Nick!”

In the concourse, Bostic was given a pizza cutter and letter of recognition from BAD ASS Pizza Cutters, as well as multiple gifts from LFD.

Even before being recognized during the fifth inning, Bostic was stopped and thanked by Aviators fans while walking in the concourse.

One stranger stopped him and bought him a beer from the concession stand.

Bostic, ever the hero, happily obliged to each one, posing for photos, showing them the scars from punching out the window, and telling the story of the night he happened to drive by.