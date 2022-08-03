Virginia’s first recovery high school program opens in Chesterfield

Officials cut a ribbon to signify the opening of the new Chesterfield Recovery Academy Aug. 2, 2022. (Contributed photo)

Virginia’s first recovery high school program officially opened in Chesterfield County Aug. 2.

School, community and state leaders cut a lime green ribbon to officially open the Chesterfield Recovery Academy, which will serve 15 localities in Virginia’s Region 1, which includes Henrico County.

Housed at the Career and Technical Center @ Hull, the Chesterfield Recovery Academy is operated by Chesterfield County Public Schools and Aug. 22 will welcome students who are in recovery from substance use disorders.

Students will receive academic, emotional and social support as they work to complete their high school education. Once enrolled, students may remain in the program as long as needed to ensure continued success. To be considered for enrollment, students should complete the interest form at mychesterfieldschools.com/chesterfield-recovery-academy/.

In addition to Chesterfield County Public Schools, the program will receive assistance from health agencies, local and state government programs, police and legal agencies. The program is being funded through legislation approved in June 2022 by the Virginia General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“For the first time, central Virginia children who come out of treatment have somewhere to go that is designed to support them on their journey,” Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty said during the ribbon-cutting event. “We are here to educate all children. You’ve probably heard me say ‘All means all.’ A recovery high school has been missing from our help-all-children philosophy — but it is no longer missing. And now central Virginia Region 1 is a role model for the rest of Virginia.”

Chesterfield County School Board Chair Ann Coker noted that “one step, one day, one success at a time” is the philosophy of the Chesterfield Recovery Academy and said, “One step, one day, one success at a time also describes the years-long process of creating this program to support students in recovery from substance use disorders. … Opening the Chesterfield Recovery Academy shows how our entire region benefits when we work together and collaborate to serve students.”

In addition to Henrico and Chesterfield, Region 1 also includes the localities of Charles City County, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie County, Goochland County, Hanover County, Hopewell, New Kent County, Petersburg, Powhatan County, Prince George County, Richmond, Surry County and Sussex County.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.