ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘PLL: Original Sin’s Zaria Teases Faran’s New Romance: Henry ‘Looks Out For Her’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10z8Wg_0h3MGIVi00
Image Credit: HBO Max

There’s so much on the line for Faran. In the midst of trying to stay at the top of her ballet game, she’s also dealing with the murderous new A. In the wake of Karen’s shocking death, Faran has more on her plate than ever.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with PLL: Original Sin star Zaria about what’s to come for Faran. The actress teased several “revelations” for Faran as she deals with the A drama and navigates her complicated relationship with her mother. However, Henry emerges as someone Faran can truly depend on. Read our Q&A below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLy4W_0h3MGIVi00
Zaria as Faran on ‘PLL: Original Sin.’ (HBO Max)

Faran is an incredible dancer. Did you have any ballet background before PLL: Original Sin?

Zaria: I danced on and off. As a kid, I moved around quite a bit, so I wasn’t as consistent as Faran is. Faran is like, I have to dance every day. If I’m breathing, I’m dancing. And that’s what I love about her. She’s in high school knowing that about herself, which I identified through acting. I had amazing rehearsals with Kelly Devine, who does Broadway, and Ben Cook who was also on Broadway. So I was in really great hands teaching-wise. I felt like a really, really blessed student.

I’m going to need there to be a performance of Black Swan, even just a number this season. I feel like that could go very well with Pretty Little Liars.

Zaria: Avery, I think that’s really smart of you. I can’t say much more, but…

All the girls had their reasons for wanting to take Karen down. Imogen was hesitating at times regarding how far to go, but Faran never did. She’s like, Karen’s got to be taken down a notch. No mercy. Will we get more backstory into why there’s so much hostility between Karen and Faran?

Zaria: Absolutely. I mean, the first episodes definitely hinted at it. Karen nearly says the thing that she thinks, which is the only reason Faran is getting the role is because she’s Black. She doesn’t get the word out, but she nearly says it. To have a character that works so hard and puts everything into the art, and then just has it blamed on you’re just a diversity hire is something that I’m used to hearing myself. I think that there is going to be a reveal on why exactly Faran feels so strongly, but I think Faran is really good at focusing on the art. She just wants to dance. It’s all she wants to do. Karen and Madame Giry have been impediments to that. I think she’s taken so much on the chin, and she’s just had enough. I don’t think she humanizes Karen. I think she sees Karen as a monster. I think Karen is her A.

Maybe Karen didn’t deserve to die in the way she did, but it doesn’t negate all the bad and terrible things she did.

Zaria: Here’s the thing, Faran wasn’t trying to kill her. I think a theme in Pretty Little Liars is be careful who you call the bully because it might just be you. I love Faran, but I’m also aware of her being a teenager and making mistakes. So yeah, that was a mistake. She lashed out at someone she felt was violent towards her. I think the most violent form of aggression is aggression that is gaslit. You’re hurt and then told, why are you crying? You’re just making this up in your head? That’s impossible to fix, so her way of fixing it is getting on Karen’s level. She shouldn’t have stooped that low.

We know from the original series that this A game is a long game. A was sending Faran and the others messages long before the current situation unfolded. There was the message at the end of episode 3: “One bully down. Five more to go.” Are we going to get insight into why A views the girls as bullies?

Zaria: Our writers are really good at closing circles. I will say that you will leave the season satisfied and wanting to rewatch it. That is the thing. But I think it’s a great example of, in the first two episodes, of them being bullies. Even though Karen did do a lot of terrible things, there are better ways to handle it than to stoop to her level. I think that was reason enough for A.

The show reaches back 20 years to 1999 and connects to what happened with the mothers. We see that Faran and her mom don’t have the best relationship. Will the show dive deeper into that?

Zaria: Original Sin definitely stems from our relationship with our mothers. It was such an honor working with Zakiya [Young]. It was a masterclass in acting and being able to build my character with hers. That was another beautiful thing that you don’t always get to do. You don’t get to build a family in that way, so I was really grateful for that. A lot of who Faran is is because of her mom. I don’t want to put a blanket over us, but I think that that is a common thread among us. Faran is discovering herself within the series, and she just goes through so many different revelations of what it means to exist in a world not built for her and as a Black woman, and she gets a lot of that knowledge from her mom. She has to learn to decipher what is her truth and what is her mom’s truth and, and what will guide her from then. She mostly lives with her dad. She’s a daddy’s girl. Dad lets her do whatever because he’s busy working. Faran feels like she’s the mom of the house, so when her mom comes into town she’s like, “What’s going on?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8kuL_0h3MGIVi00
Faran and Henry on ‘PLL: Original Sin.’ (HBO Max)

Imogen, Tabby, Faran, Mouse, and Noa find themselves growing closer after finding a common enemy. Over the course of the rest of the season, who will Faran grow closer to?

Zaria: The thing about Faran is that she grows closest to the pointe shoes. But in that class, she has Henry, who is her dance partner. I think she just has a hard time trusting people. I don’t think she lets any of the girls in because I think she’s just not one to go, oh, we both have the same bully, let’s team up. She’s kind of just so laser-focused on what she wants to achieve. So I think when Henry comes into her life, she realizes that this person is trustworthy and that she wants to open up to who is also good at dance. She can hone her skills. So I think it’s either Henry, or she also has a really soft spot for Mouse. Whenever Mouse says, “Oh, I wasn’t invited.” She goes, “I didn’t want to go either. It was lame.” Or something like that. She has such a deep empathy for people that feel outcasted.

Speaking of the Henry romance, what is going on with that?

Zaria: I cannot wait for everyone to watch that whole relationship unfold. It was such a magnetic experience because we got to bond over dancing. He’s such a good dancer, Ben Cook. He was in West Side Story, so it was such a learning experience all the time. I get really excited about that relationship because there’s no one like Henry in this series for Faran. There’s no one she can really depend on. Not her parents, not anyone else, and Henry is someone that looks out for her.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Will Give Fans a “Satisfying Answer” to A’s Identity

Twelve years after the premiere of Pretty Little Liars, Original Sin is taking us right back to where we were in 2010. Once again, we have no idea who “A” is or why they’ve been haunting our latest crop of high schoolers. But this time around, we know for a fact that at least one major mystery in this spinoff series will be solved. “I think you get a very satisfying answer to who ‘A’ is at the end of the season,” series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Decider. “Though, that doesn’t necessarily mean the mystery is completely solved.” That’s a fairly big...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Teases#Pll#Terrible Things
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Meet the New Residents of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and More

New docs on the block! Grey’s Anatomy will feature a few fresh faces when season 19 premieres this fall — and the residents all have very different backstories. During the season 18 finale, which aired in May, viewers said goodbye to Grey Sloan’s surgical residents following the shutdown on the teaching program. The new season will see the return of the program, but the aspiring doctors who are learning from Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her peers will be new.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. as New Season 19 Resident

We now know who will be playing all the new residents in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19. Harry Shum Jr. has joined the cast of the medical drama as a first-year surgical resident, according to Deadline. The group also includes the new characters played by Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Some Fans Expect a Bittersweet Series Finale

A fifth season of The Conners is on the way. After retooling the show in the wake of Roseanne’s departure, The Conners has continued for four seasons. The show has proven that the rest of its cast is likable enough to carry on without the original show’s namesake, but there are no promises beyond the recently renewed fifth season. That has many fans speculating about the show’s conclusion.
TV SERIES
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s 5th Divorce Attorney Quits As Rapper ‘Comes To Terms’ With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is out of an attorney, again. The rapper and former husband of Kim Kardashian lost his fifth attorney Samantha Spector, as she asked a judge to release her from the case. The motion was granted on Friday, August 5, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife. This leaves him currently without representation. “Attorney has shown sufficient reasons why the motion to be relieved as counsel should be granted and why the attorney has brought a motion under Code of Civil Procedure section 284(2) instead of filing a consent under section 284(1),” the official docs read. “Attorney is relieved as counsel of record for client.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Nathan Min Comedy ‘Mason’ From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Team & Steven Yeun Gets Showtime Pilot Order

Click here to read the full article. Showtime has given a green light to half-hour comedy pilot Mason, from comedian Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars, Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the team behind the box-office hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once, Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari) and A24. Created, executive produced and starring Min in the title role, Mason is a surrealist comedy based on Min’s real-life experiences. It revolves around a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” seeking connection in a loud world. Min executive produces with Scheinert and Kwan, who will direct, and...
NFL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
225K+
Followers
20K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy