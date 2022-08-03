Read on soccer.nbcsports.com
Related
‘We Played a Really Bad Game. The Attitude Was Not Right at the Start’ - Jurgen Klopp’s Thoughts After Liverpool Held to Draw by Fulham
Liverpool was held to a point in the opening weekend clash at Craven Cottage to newly promoted side Fulham. Liverpool never seemed to find their rhythm within the game with Fulham capitalizing on Liverpool's many mistakes.
ESPN
Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel slam Qatar World Cup over player concerns
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed their discontent with the midseason World Cup in Qatar over concerns of the demands on their players. Tuchel said that players could be affected in the months before and after the World Cup in Qatar, adding that the emotions and demands of soccer's showpiece tournament could leave footballers drained. Klopp said it makes him "angry" and that football's governing bodies could do more to protect the players.
‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.
Report: Chelsea Youngster Levi Colwill Verges Closer To Join Brighton
Levi Colwill's future at Chelsea has gained a lot of attention in recent weeks after recently returning from a loan spell at Championship club Huddersfield Town.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fulham v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Reds Hit By Injuries
Liverpool face Fulham in matchweek one of the Premier League season and we can bring you the latest team news for the fixture.
Paul Robinson Doesn't Expect Jack Grealish To Start For Manchester City Against West Ham
Ex Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has said he expects Jack Grealish to be dropped from Manchester City's starting eleven in their Premier League opener against West Ham.
'It All Boils Down To This Weekend' - Pundit On Battle Between Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland Of Manchester City
A former Scotland international has said that pre-season form counts for nothing in the battle of the strikers as the Premier League gets underway this weekend.
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wants Bayern Munich Winger Leroy Sane
Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Bayern Munich and Germany winger, Leroy Sane, to Liverpool according to a report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antonio Conte Believes Chelsea Are The Opposition To Fear
The commencement of the 2022/23 Premier League season is less than 24 hours away but the mind games at the top have made a head start.
'It's Super Ambitious' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Making Top Four
Chelsea have been successful in finishing in the Champions League spots of the Premier League for four years running, but with the competition seeming to grow season by season, Thomas Tuchel is gearing up for a challenge.
Report: Roma Closing In On Signing Eric Bailly From Manchester United
AS Roma have now reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Manchester United central defender Eric Bailly and are said to be closing in on the signing of the Ivory Coast international on loan, claim reports.
Lampard believes ‘beautiful’ survival battle has made Everton stronger
The noise outside Goodison Park is much quieter than when impassioned Evertonians inspired their team towards safety in May but Frank Lampard can hear it just as clearly. Another fight for survival. First manager to be sacked, according to the bookies. Whatever unfolds, a crash course in management at opposite ends of the Premier League table has made Lampard better-equipped to handle it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Listen to 'All about: Everton' now
If you are itching to know what Frank Lampard might do to replace the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin you can listen to the latest BBC Sounds podcast on Everton. The clip below will give you some insight and just click here for the full show.
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'
Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
BBC
A dizzying opportunity beckons for Utd
This was a hugely compelling European performance from Dundee United in only their second competitive outing of the season. In the blink of an eye, Jack Ross has taken the foundations laid by Tam Courts and built upon them with canny additions, recruits who have breathed new life into the squad.
Comments / 0