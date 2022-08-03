ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel slam Qatar World Cup over player concerns

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed their discontent with the midseason World Cup in Qatar over concerns of the demands on their players. Tuchel said that players could be affected in the months before and after the World Cup in Qatar, adding that the emotions and demands of soccer's showpiece tournament could leave footballers drained. Klopp said it makes him "angry" and that football's governing bodies could do more to protect the players.
The Guardian

Lampard believes ‘beautiful’ survival battle has made Everton stronger

The noise outside Goodison Park is much quieter than when impassioned Evertonians inspired their team towards safety in May but Frank Lampard can hear it just as clearly. Another fight for survival. First manager to be sacked, according to the bookies. Whatever unfolds, a crash course in management at opposite ends of the Premier League table has made Lampard better-equipped to handle it.
BBC

Listen to 'All about: Everton' now

If you are itching to know what Frank Lampard might do to replace the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin you can listen to the latest BBC Sounds podcast on Everton. The clip below will give you some insight and just click here for the full show.
BBC

Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'

Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
BBC

A dizzying opportunity beckons for Utd

This was a hugely compelling European performance from Dundee United in only their second competitive outing of the season. In the blink of an eye, Jack Ross has taken the foundations laid by Tam Courts and built upon them with canny additions, recruits who have breathed new life into the squad.
