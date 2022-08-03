Read on www.959theriver.com
Man fires shotgun in Englewood park, found with disturbing notes and small arsenal
A man from Woodridge who, police say, fired a shotgun in a park in the Englewood neighborhood, was carrying a small arsenal and disturbing notes.
CBS News
Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a Mitsubishi...
Morris shooting: 16-year-old charged in apparent random killing of young mother, stealing car
Beverly Lambert was picking up her 1-year-old son from a caretaker in the apartment complex when she was shot twice in the back of the head, prosecutors say.
959theriver.com
Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
Woman arrested in connection of Homewood double shooting
A 20-year old woman was arrested Friday night in connection to a double shooting in Homewood on August 4th. Temani Lewis of Wilkinsburg is now in the Allegheny County Jail, pending an arraignment on charges in connection with the shooting.
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in Loop parking lot
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 3:20 a.m.Police said two men, 29, and 23, were standing in a parking lot when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The 29-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.The 23-year-old victim was also taken to Northwestern with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
wjol.com
Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building
A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
starvedrock.media
Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed
If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
fox32chicago.com
2 teens shot while walking on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two teens were shot while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South King Drive. At about 10:14 p.m., two 17-year-old boys were walking when they were struck by gunfire, police said. One of the boys was...
Two shot in South Homewood early in the morning
Police are investigating after two people were shot in South Homewood this morning. Officials say it happened on Formosa Way just before 4:30. Officers arrived on the scene after a nine round ShotSpotter alert, but found no one there.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
wcsjnews.com
Juvenile Charged as Adult in Morris Murder Case
More details have been released regarding a murder that occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Beverly Lambert, 25, of Shorewood was the victim of a shooting that occurred at the aforementioned address. Callahan said Lambert was taken to Morris Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before seven last night.
Why motorists keep crashing into Illinois couple’s home: ‘There were two already this week’
Cars or SUVs on several terrifying occasions have crashed into the home and garage, which sits near a state road about 30 miles south of Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in deadly Morris apartment shooting
MORRIS, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was charged in the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday at an apartment complex in Morris, about an hour southwest of Chicago, officials said. The teen was taken into custody about 7 p.m. – roughly two and a half hours after the shooting was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Twilight Drive, city spokesman Stan Knudson said. He was arrested about 25 miles away in Joliet.
Woman shot and killed in Morris, suspect in custody after search
MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has died after being shot in Morris, Illinois Thursday evening, and the suspected shooter was later caught.For hours, people were not allowed back into their homes as police investigated on the quiet block where the shooting happened. Police credited technology for their ability finally to making an arrest.The shooting took place in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris, according to an alert from the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency sent out a little after 5:30 p.m.The Grundy County Coroner's office said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, later died.Following the shooting, dozens of...
Beloved Chicagoland 'Funnel Cake Man' Robbed, Killed On South Side
'Who ever robbed my husband has robbed us.'
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
Herd of goats captured in Chicago suburb; family of pigs still on the run
WAYNE, Ill. - A family of pigs is on the run in suburban Wayne!. According to the Wayne Police Department, the pigs have been roaming in a western portion of Wayne — around Army Trail Road near Robin Lane. Police believe the pigs have been loose for about a...
