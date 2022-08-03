ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

CBS News

Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a Mitsubishi...
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom

RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
RANSOM, IL
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in Loop parking lot

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 3:20 a.m.Police said two men, 29, and 23, were standing in a parking lot when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The 29-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.The 23-year-old victim was also taken to Northwestern with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building

A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
MORRIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed

If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two teens were shot while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South King Drive. At about 10:14 p.m., two 17-year-old boys were walking when they were struck by gunfire, police said. One of the boys was...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Juvenile Charged as Adult in Morris Murder Case

More details have been released regarding a murder that occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Beverly Lambert, 25, of Shorewood was the victim of a shooting that occurred at the aforementioned address. Callahan said Lambert was taken to Morris Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before seven last night.
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in deadly Morris apartment shooting

MORRIS, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was charged in the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday at an apartment complex in Morris, about an hour southwest of Chicago, officials said. The teen was taken into custody about 7 p.m. – roughly two and a half hours after the shooting was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Twilight Drive, city spokesman Stan Knudson said. He was arrested about 25 miles away in Joliet.
MORRIS, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot and killed in Morris, suspect in custody after search

MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has died after being shot in Morris, Illinois Thursday evening, and the suspected shooter was later caught.For hours, people were not allowed back into their homes as police investigated on the quiet block where the shooting happened. Police credited technology for their ability finally to making an arrest.The shooting took place in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris, according to an alert from the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency sent out a little after 5:30 p.m.The Grundy County Coroner's office said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, later died.Following the shooting, dozens of...
MORRIS, IL

