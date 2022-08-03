Severance Season 2: Cast, Latest News, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Read on www.tvguide.com
Essence
HBO Max To Cease Producing Scripted Series
The fate of shows like 'Rap Sh!t', 'Love Life', 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin', and more hangs in the balance as the streamer scraps Max Originals programming. With news of HBO Max’s big merger with Discovery + has come uncertainty for many shows and creators as the company pivots in a new direction.
The Crown season 5: cast, Netflix release window, plot, and more
Here's everything we know about The Crown season 5
purewow.com
If You Loved ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ You Need to Watch Netflix’s New Show ‘Partner Track’
Until the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer premieres on Netflix (yes, another season is coming), you’re probably looking for another show to help fill the empty void. Enter the new drama series, Partner Track. Last week, Netflix released the first official trailer for the new show. The teaser...
The White Lotus Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date
Watch: Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations. Get ready for a trip to the Italian coast. HBO announced Aug. 3 that season two of Mike White's The White Lotus will premiere this October. An exact date hasn't been set yet. The second installment of the anthology series...
TVGuide.com
New TV Shows and Movies on Hulu (August 2022)
If you've ever wanted to see Michael Scott kidnapped by a serial killer (who wouldn't want to see that?), boy do I have the show for you. Steve Carell stars in the new series The Patient, which hails from FX and the creators of The Americans and follows a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson) who kidnaps a therapist (Carell) and forces him to treat him. You'll have to wait a bit, though, as it doesn't come out until Aug. 30. It's one of several new shows and movies coming to Hulu this month.
thecomeback.com
B.J. Novak’s ‘Vengeance’ is the best film of the summer
Vengeance is the true-crime satire we deserve. Every time you think you have it all figured out, this dark comedy veers unexpectedly in a way that makes you reevaluate everything you just saw. Makes sense. False assumptions are at the root of the narrative in a surprising movie written, directed, and starring B.J. Novak. You can’t judge a person by where they come from, what they sound like, or even their associates.
Purple Hearts: Netflix No 1 movie hailed as ‘beautiful’ by viewers despite critical hammering
The Gray Man has been deposed at the top of Netflix’s film rankings by romance Purple Hearts.The film, which debuted on the streaming service last week, focuses on a love affair between an aspiring singer-songwriter and a soldier.Purple Hearts was lambasted by critics after its release, and currently holds a positive critical rating of just 33 per cent on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.However, general audiences have been a lot more positive about the film – a fact that’s reflected in Purple Hearts’ 82 per cent positive audience score.Fans have shared their verdicts on the film on social media.“Just...
wegotthiscovered.com
An awesome action comedy that never deserved to flop undergoes a well-earned reappraisal
The career of Shane Black makes for fascinating reading, in that he’s responsible for establishing many of the standard tropes and trappings that have influenced the action comedy genre for decades, despite his track record for box office success as either a writer or director remaining frustratingly inconsistent, with The Nice Guys perhaps the most glaring example.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unforgivably underwhelming crime thriller seals off the scene on streaming
What happens when you take an acclaimed director with several classics under their belt, a script based on one of the most famous murder cases in history adapted from a book from the author behind L.A. Confidential, and assemble a star-studded cast to tell the story? You get The Black Dahlia, one of the most disappointing would-be prestige movies in recent memory.
SheKnows
Outlander Preview: Everything We Know About Season 7 — and the New Spinoff
Fans of the Fraser clan will soon be able to binge a whole lot more of the series they love. Arguably one of the most binge-worthy series ever, Outlander, which is based on the incredible set of novels by Diana Gabaldon, is already filming its next season — its seventh — but that’s not the reason we’re promising much more of it. Oh no, as happens so often with the Fraser family, there’s an unforeseen plot twist coming…
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users bring a bone-rattling action thriller in from the cold
Having kicked off his directorial career with acclaimed awards season favorites Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, before following it up with the maligned misstep that was cloying drama The Soloist, people were understandably curious when Joe Wright announced his next feature would be hard-hitting action thriller Hanna. A solid-if-unspectacular hit...
thedigitalfix.com
Bullet Train review (2022) – one of 2022’s funniest movies yet
In recent years, action movies have become synonymous with well-established franchises, be they the big spectacles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the snappy-paced stories in the Fast and Furious movies. However, every so often, a stand-alone film hits the big screen and delivers on thrills just as well as any of the big IPs.
digg.com
HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service
A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new action epic memorizes a Top 10 spot in 84 countries
One thing Netflix subscribers can always rely on is at least one new feature film or TV series dropping every Friday, with yesterday bringing the debuts of two instant chart-toppers via the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, and South Korean action thriller Carter. The latter has gotten...
Next Avenue
Ageism in Hollywood: ‘The Worst I’ve Ever Seen It’
An industry insider on ageism in TV and films, plus a look at his advocacy group’s fiery ‘United States of Ageism’ social media campaign. In Next Avenue's July 2021 article on Age Inclusion in Media (AIM), a nine-year-old nonprofit created to help end ageism in the TV and film industries, the group's Executive Director David Gittins said its goal was "to make ourselves obsolete." One year later, Gittins now sadly says he thinks ageism in Hollywood is "the worst I've ever seen it."
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
‘Elvis’ Will Enter the Building Next Tuesday via PVOD, Not HBO Max
Click here to read the full article. Streaming platforms announced Wednesday that Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” still thriving in theaters, will be released on PVOD ($19.99 to rent for 48 hours, $24.99 to purchase) on Tuesday, August 9. But sources tell IndieWire that its availability on Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max will not be on the same date. Luhrmann previously stated that it wouldn’t come to the studio’s streamer until “fall.” WBD has never confirmed that, but any HBO Max premiere after 45 days in theatrical release would run counter to its plans for 2022 theatrical releases. After a tumultuous 2021 when all...
Meet the Cast of Netflix’s New Dating Series ‘Dated and Related’: Photos, Premiere Date
Netflix announced they’re releasing a brand new dating show, and things may get weird. Dated and Related is coming to the popular streaming device on September 2, 2022, and will follow pairs of family members as they search for love together. The new dating series will not only follow...
wegotthiscovered.com
A lowbrow action comedy ticks down to detonation on the Netflix charts
Having broken out in a big way by directing Zombieland, Ruben Fleischer once again set out to slap a fresh coat of paint on the standard tropes of a familiar genre with Jesse Eisenberg in the lead through his sophomore feature 30 Minutes or Less. Instead of shuffling hordes of...
9to5Mac
