Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
Red Sox: Boston’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise
Major League Baseball had one of the more interesting trade deadlines in recent memory. With less than 24 hours to go, there were not many major trades made. It was believed that many teams were waiting to see how the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto situation was going to play out. He ended up being dealt to the San Diego Padres, alongside Josh Bell, making them World Series contenders. But everyone assumed that the Boston Red Sox would be sellers at the deadline.
MLB MVP race 2022: Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt on top
Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP and Philadelphia Phillies
MLB・
2 reasons Astros are the World Series favorite after 2022 MLB trade deadline
The Houston Astros made some quality moves at the MLB trade deadline, bringing in the likes of first baseman Trey Mancini, reliever Will Smith, catcher Christian Vazquez and utility Mauricio Dubon. The Astros were rumored to be in on some of the starting pitchers available, as they reportedly checked in...
LB Kiko Alonso announces retirement days after signing with Saints
Alonso last appeared in an NFL game back in 2019, when he played 13 games for the Saints. He started the 2020 season on the PUP list before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, who cut him just a few weeks later. Alonso was a second-round selection by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
He spent two years in a Russian prison. Hear his prediction for Brittney Griner
Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, speaks to CNN after Brittney Griner, two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star, was sentenced to 9 years of jail time with a fine of 1 million rubles (roughly 16,400 USD) by a Russian court.
NBA・
numberfire.com
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Saturday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Alec Bohm versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 104 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .273 batting average with an .863 OPS, 6 home runs,...
MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an Interleague showdown as the teams meet at Camden Yards on Friday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Orioles prediction and pick. The Pirates are 3-7 over their past 10 games. However, they are coming...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Series Preview
The Yankees, predictably, are not playing at a 120-win pace anymore. As a result, they can no longer say they have the best record in baseball: At 70-33, that honor belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That doesn’t mean the 70-36 Yanks are suddenly a bad ballclub, even after going 18-18 in their last 36 games. They remain an elite squad, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game set starting tonight at Busch Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
Guardians designate Franmil Reyes for assignment
The Cleveland Guardians designated outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment on Saturday. Reyes, the club’s former cleanup hitter, was optioned
MLB・
Boston Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr.
The Boston Red Sox designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday, multiple outlets reported. The decision clears room
Nebraska Listed as Finalist For Top In-State Prospect
On August 6, 2023 wide receiver prospect Malachi Coleman announced his top seven schools on Twitter. His finalists are the following: Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Georgia, and USC. 247 Sports ranks Coleman as the number one prospect in the state of Nebraska. Coleman attends Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, NE. The Cornhuskers are largely considered to be the favorites to land Coleman. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Cornhuskers a 97.2 percent chance to land him. They also gave every other school listed a less than one percent chance. Coleman is expected to announce his decision on October 15 per On3’s Chad Simmons. Where is home?? #AGTG @OU_Football @UMichFootball @OleMissFB @oregonfootball @HuskerFBNation @GeorgiaFootball @USC_FB @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @rjgmadeit pic.twitter.com/iRWec8kJ66 — Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) August 6, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!
FOX Sports
Lowe, Arozarena power Tampa Bay to 6-2 win over Tigers
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break.
Comments / 0