Red Sox: Boston’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise

Major League Baseball had one of the more interesting trade deadlines in recent memory. With less than 24 hours to go, there were not many major trades made. It was believed that many teams were waiting to see how the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto situation was going to play out. He ended up being dealt to the San Diego Padres, alongside Josh Bell, making them World Series contenders. But everyone assumed that the Boston Red Sox would be sellers at the deadline.
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Alec Bohm versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 104 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .273 batting average with an .863 OPS, 6 home runs,...
New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Series Preview

The Yankees, predictably, are not playing at a 120-win pace anymore. As a result, they can no longer say they have the best record in baseball: At 70-33, that honor belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That doesn’t mean the 70-36 Yanks are suddenly a bad ballclub, even after going 18-18 in their last 36 games. They remain an elite squad, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game set starting tonight at Busch Stadium.
Nebraska Listed as Finalist For Top In-State Prospect

On August 6, 2023 wide receiver prospect Malachi Coleman announced his top seven schools on Twitter. His finalists are the following: Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Georgia, and USC. 247 Sports ranks Coleman as the number one prospect in the state of Nebraska. Coleman attends Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, NE. The Cornhuskers are largely considered to be the favorites to land Coleman. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Cornhuskers a 97.2 percent chance to land him. They also gave every other school listed a less than one percent chance. Coleman is expected to announce his decision on October 15 per On3’s Chad Simmons. Where is home?? #AGTG @OU_Football @UMichFootball @OleMissFB @oregonfootball @HuskerFBNation @GeorgiaFootball @USC_FB @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @rjgmadeit pic.twitter.com/iRWec8kJ66 — Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) August 6, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!
FOX Sports

Lowe, Arozarena power Tampa Bay to 6-2 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break.
