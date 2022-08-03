PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning for the third straight game and the surging Philadelphia Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 11-5 on Saturday night. He is the first Phillies player to do it since at least 1900. J.T. Realmuto and Matt Vierling also went deep for the surging Phillies, who have won nine of 10 to move a season-best 11-games over .500. Realmuto also tripled and drove in three runs and Jean Segura had three hits for Philadelphia, which will try for a four-game series sweep of the Nationals on Sunday. Realmuto is the first catcher since at least 1900 to homer and triple in consecutive contests. “We’re swinging it good right now,” Vierling said. “Just roll with the hot streak.”

