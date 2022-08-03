ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Suspects Sought for Assaulting Two Women Inside College Point Cinema

Queens Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1REl_0h3M95Ke00
The police are looking for a group of suspects who attacked two women inside a movie theater in College Point last month (Photos NYPD)

The police are looking for a group of suspects who assaulted two women inside a movie theater in College Point last month.

The suspects – two men and two women – got into a dispute with the victims while watching a film at the College Point Multiplex Cinema, located at 28-55 Ulmer St., on July 5 at around 7:10 p.m., according to police.

When the movie ended, the suspects approached the two victims – aged 33 and 29 — and began to physically attack them, according to police.

The 33-year-old woman was punched and kicked in the head by the group while her cell phone was also stolen, police said. The 29-year-old woman was punched in the face, cops said.

The suspects then fled the scene to parts unknown.

Police say that the 33-year-old victim was transported to New York-Presbyterian Queens where she was treated for non-life-threatening head injuries.

The 29-year-old victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Police on Wednesday released images of the suspects wanted for questioning.

They are all described as being in their 20s with light complexions and thin builds, according to police.

It is unclear what sparked the initial argument.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJib7_0h3M95Ke00
The alleged assaults took place inside the College Point Multiplex Cinema, located at 28-55 Ulmer St., on July 5 (Photo: Google Maps)

