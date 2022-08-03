How Equihua Is Transforming Traditional Mexican Blankets Into Luxury Fashion

Read on www.vice.com
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
Lee Litumbe’s Coffee Table Book Collection Immerses Her in African Creativity
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we...
thezoereport.com
Anne Hathaway’s Slingback Sandals Merge Comfort With Fashion
Footwear is about two elements: first, function (of course) as it’s crucial that your shoes keep you feeling comfortable and supported while you walk around the neighborhood, attend events, or work out. Second, they’re about appearance and are often utilized as the finishing touch to complete an ensemble. However, it can be a challenge to find shoes that truly do both. Luckily, the search for a style that is both practical and fashion-forward has come to an end, as Anne Hathaway’s slingback sandals just proved that you can have a shoe that checks off both these boxes.
Hypebae
Wolf Circus Drops Collection of Recycled Jewelry
Vancouver-based jewelry brand Wolf Circus has just released its Recycled Collection, presenting fine pieces crafted from excess materials. The brand has sourced leftover hardware from the product development process or discarded styles that have gone out of fashion, delivering an imaginative collection that breathes new life into what would have otherwise been wasted. The result are one-of-a-kind pieces like precious freshwater pearls and delicate glass beads strung on lustrous satin rope. Elsewhere, nautical-inspired pendants arrive in 14k gold plated bronze and sterling silver for eye-catching trinkets.
Bernadette Schaeffler Collection The New Player To Watch In Luxury Home Decor
The world of luxury shopping is mainly associated with famous names such as Hermes, Chopard, Gucci, Bulgari, and a few other coveted brands. The lure of exclusivity is eternal as is human vanity that fuels the multi-billion-dollar industry. However, once in a while a new brand emerges and wins over those customers who want a change, a whiff of fresh air, a new emotion to liven up their luxury shopping experience. Enter Bernadette Schaeffler Collection, a bright new phenomenon in the home luxury industry that has garnered an impressive following among a tasteful audience.
5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing
If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign
Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
A total gem! The lavish superyacht inspired by a rare 128-carat Cartier diamond, with jewel-shaped windows and three 'waterfall' pools that flow into one another
It would be a jewel in the crown of any billionaire’s fleet. Pictures have been released of a superyacht that's inspired by the extremely rare 128-carat 'Stella del Sud' diamond - now owned by Cartier - that was found in Brazil in 1853. Taking its cue from the rock, the superyacht has a ‘decorative jewel’ feature on its sides created by a ‘spectacular side window glass design that connects all decks’.
The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
yankodesign.com
These rustic prefab cabins in rural Hungary are inspired by the shape of rocks
Nestled in the heart of Csóromfölde, Hungary is six stunning polygonal cabins called ‘Rock Cabins’. Designed and constructed by architectural firm Hello Wood in collaboration with TreeHouses, the brains, and brawn behind the immensely popular cabins in Noszvaj, the cabins have an almost mystical and mysterious appeal to them! Each cozy cabin accommodates two people, making it the ultimate romantic getaway.
Apartment Therapy
Garcelle Beauvais Infused Her Haitian Roots Into Her New Home Decor Collection
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fans of Garcelle Beauvais will remember her iconic role on “The Jamie Foxx Show” and memorable personality on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but her latest endeavor celebrates her love for interior design and entertaining.
thezoereport.com
Sorry Parisian Flats, Italian Villas Are The New Home Aesthetic To Be Reckoned With
If you’re reading this because you’ve watched Under the Tuscan Sun more times than you care to admit — you’re in a safe space. The Italian villa design aesthetic is imbued with the spirit of ‘la dolce vita’ and warrants a healthy obsession. “Italian villas have a simplicity and rigor that translates to their interior design. While they may seem casual, everything is very well thought-out,” Pietro Castagna (the interior designer behind Lake Como’s Villa Làrio) says. “Italian architecture is a bit like its cuisine in that you can't learn it, you have to feel it.” His approach for the iconic Lake Como property was to make guests feel at home and cared for by an Italian mother. “This is the secret of Italian architecture, a combination of aesthetics and family, rigor but also decorum, spontaneity but also the study of functions and great dialogue with the territory and the magnificent nature of the hills, lakes, mountains, and Italian sea.”
dornob.com
Bette Transforms Luxury Bathrooms into Mini Monuments
People seem to have two very different philosophies about bathrooms. Strictly utilitarian spaces for some, they’re refuges for others, the only place in the house where you can lock the door and have a reasonable expectation to be left alone. But what if you could enter your dream bathroom and be transported to a different place altogether, a place that feels thousands of miles away from all of your problems? That’s the feeling bath products company Bette aims to conjure up with a new series of inspirational images.
yankodesign.com
Your AirPods Max are the inspiration behind these minimalist, futuristic chairs
Whether or not you are an Apple fan, you have to admit that the Cupertino company has cemented itself as a design giant. We’ve seen other brands and designers try to imitate or at least be inspired by the various smartphones, tablets, and other devices that the company has brought out over the years. And it’s not just the tech industry that admires Apple’s designs but also designers from other industries have come up with their own concepts based on Apple products.
I’m a beauty expert and this is the double ended mascara I swear by
YOU may be familiar with Revitalash and their award winning Eyelash Conditioner. But there's another unsung hero in the range I can't get enough of - the Double Ended Volume Set. REVITALASH Double Ended Volume 2-in-1 primer and mascara, £35, from Revitalash and Selfridges - buy here. Revitalash's Double...
Vice
William Klein was 20th century fashion photography's 'creative freak'
A New York retrospective looks back at his groundbreaking career. It’s rare for an artist to achieve greatness in one discipline, let alone several. This makes William Klein a creative freak of sorts; his countless innovations across painting, photography, film and graphic design have seen him revolutionise a number of fields — each with bold irreverence.
architizer.com
Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge Designs Elegant Vaulted Port Vell Oyster Bar
Port Vell Oyster Bar – The Project consists of the conversion of a 30sqm space into an oyster bar, located a few meters from the Port Vell in Barcelona. Since it was a space of reduced dimensions, an innovative game of mirrors creates the perception that the space is four times larger than reality. The presence of hanging plants, placed in an apparently random position, generates a poetic space in movement. A new atmosphere, full of living nature, arches and wood, provides a comfortable environment to taste oysters.
hypebeast.com
Lanvin’s Curb Sneaker Gets a Reptilian Makeover
After making its debut just two years ago at Lanvin’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2020 show, the skate-inspired Curb sneaker has quickly become a brand staple. With its 90s-influenced design and eye-catching chunky silhouette, the luxury sneaker has become a favorite of streetwear and luxury aficionados alike. Adding to the shoe’s eccentric catalog, the Curb sneaker has now appeared in a reptilian construction. Featuring a mixed-media fabrication, the shoe is done up in python print Nappa leather, suede and mesh. Still keen on eccentricity, the shoe is completed with a padded quilted tongue with the Lanvin label and logo, double waxed woven herringbone laces and curved metallic eyelets.
