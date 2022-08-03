Gallery Round-Up: What To See In The Louisville Visual Arts Scene

Read on www.leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/5)
A night of local legends, featuring some of the city’s celebrated punk and electronica acts. Through vibrant indie-pop, MUNA deals in expansive and sharp soundscapes and powerful vocals and lyrics. Jensen McRae opens. Sunday, Aug. 7. The Whirling Tiger. $20 | 8 p.m. A benefit to help those affected...
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/5)
$45-$80 | Starts at 9 a.m. See more than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars at the Street Rod Nationals this weekend. This annual event showcases: “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release. See the weekend schedule here.
Music Reviews: 4 Louisville Albums You Should Hear
(Tincture for Trouble two-song album preview) Achilles Tenderloin is Joe Augustin, an indie-folk and acoustic blues guitarist/singer/songwriter from Richmond, Indiana. Known for his passionate vocals, heavily textured lyrics and unique guitar picking style, Joe has been writing and performing his original songs and poetry for the past 25 years. His latest, a two-song preview of his upcoming album Tincture for Trouble (scheduled to be released in March 2023), sees Joe, backed by a cast of equally-talented guest musicians, embracing his folk side a bit more than previous efforts, but with spectacular results. The first track, “Don’t Be Long,” is a jaunty, bouncy, bluegrass-y little tune built around a simple melody, but with an underlying sadness about it— lyrically, and most likely autobiographically, dealing with leaving home to sell your art to the world, but longing to be back with the one you love. While the second track, “Blue Silhouettes,” is a heartbreaking tale of lost love that invokes images of seafaring and far away coasts set to a beautifully dark, dynamic, almost-haunting traditional Irish-folk arrangement. World-class songwriting and musicianship make this upcoming new album teaser just that, as you are left wanting to hear much more.
Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.
Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
This Louisville bookstore will donate its Aug. 6 profits to eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, family-owned Carmichael’s Bookstore in Louisville is donating all of its in-store and online profits from sales to help two organizations in Eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating floods. Carmichael’s Bookstore has all the normal sections you would expect when you walk in a...
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
Someone in Louisville just won $25k a year for life; Here's the winning numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville just won $25,000 a year for the rest of their life!. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, a ticket sold for last night's Lucky for Life drawing matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball. The ticket holder won the...
THIS Is Louisville’s Best Lobster Roll: Longshot Lobsta
For nearly a decade, Phillip Goldsborough’s food truck, Longshot Lobsta, has been Derby City’s only mobile lobster eatery. Rumor has it that some competition might be coming soon, but Phillip is undeterred. “It’s a good market — maybe they’ll buy me out with an offer I can’t refuse,” he says with a laugh.
New modern sewing school opens at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new modern sewing school is now open at Mellwood Art Center. Made Stitch Company is on the second floor of the Mellwood Art Center. It offers in-person sewing classes for adults, teens and children who want to learn to sew clothing. Programs include series and...
3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
30 beagles arrive to KY Humane Society in Louisville after being rescued from Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility, and 30 of them are now being cared for at the Kentucky Humane Society. The 15 adults and 15 puppies arrived Thursday evening in Louisville. All of them are female. The 4,000 beagles come from a...
Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Best Distilleries + How to Plan
Are you searching for how to go on the Kentucky bourbon trail? You have come to the right place because here you are going to find all the information you need to have an incredible time. If you did not already know Kentucky is home to some of the best bourbon on the plant. People say that going on one of the Kentucky bourbon distillery tours is like going to Disney World for adults.
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky
The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
The Voice-Tribune Announces It Will Close At End Of August
[Editor’s Note: The Voice-Tribune and LEO Weekly were once owned by the same parent company, but the two papers slit more than a year ago]. The Voice-Tribune, the long-running local publication, will close at the end of the month — the August issue of the magazine will be its last, according to an announcement on Facebook. The announcement also was posted on the magazine’s website.
Crestwood, KY USA
I was walking in a park with my dog before work, and I came across this heart on the back of a stop sign. I faintly saw it when I walked past it the first time, but I did not stop. However the second time, it caught my eye again and I stopped to take a look. It was an adorable quilted heart and it said “I need a home!” I took that as a sign that it was meant for me to find, so I kept it! 🙂 Thank you, this made me smile!
'I won't go in': Louisville issues order to vacate to Boone's Marathon Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville gas station may soon have to leave the Portland neighborhood. The city gave Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street a notice to vacate by Monday; it deems the business a public nuisance because of several crimes on the property, including a murder that happened in June.
Days of Our Lives moves exclusively to Peacock in September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 57 years and more than 14,000 episodes, the sands of the hourglass will be moving to a new home. NBC confirmed on Wednesday that the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” will be moving exclusively to the Peacock streaming service starting Sept. 12.
This Louisville business is giving out free cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Please and Thank You, a Louisville coffee chain, is giving away free cookies today with any purchase. Plus, if you buy a dozen cookies, you'll get a free pink mug.
