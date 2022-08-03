Gallery Round-Up: What To See In The Louisville Visual Arts Scene

(Tincture for Trouble two-song album preview) Achilles Tenderloin is Joe Augustin, an indie-folk and acoustic blues guitarist/singer/songwriter from Richmond, Indiana. Known for his passionate vocals, heavily textured lyrics and unique guitar picking style, Joe has been writing and performing his original songs and poetry for the past 25 years. His latest, a two-song preview of his upcoming album Tincture for Trouble (scheduled to be released in March 2023), sees Joe, backed by a cast of equally-talented guest musicians, embracing his folk side a bit more than previous efforts, but with spectacular results. The first track, “Don’t Be Long,” is a jaunty, bouncy, bluegrass-y little tune built around a simple melody, but with an underlying sadness about it— lyrically, and most likely autobiographically, dealing with leaving home to sell your art to the world, but longing to be back with the one you love. While the second track, “Blue Silhouettes,” is a heartbreaking tale of lost love that invokes images of seafaring and far away coasts set to a beautifully dark, dynamic, almost-haunting traditional Irish-folk arrangement. World-class songwriting and musicianship make this upcoming new album teaser just that, as you are left wanting to hear much more.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO