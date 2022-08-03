ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

By JANIE HAR
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FL1yd_0h3M6Q0900
Nancy Pelosi Husband Charged FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2022. Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in Northern California wine country.

Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday. His attorney, Amanda Bevins, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury.

The complaint comes as Speaker Pelosi makes global headlines with a trip to Asia this week, including a controversial visit to Taiwan that heightened tensions with China. The powerful Democrat said the U.S. will not abandon the self-governing island and will defend democracy around the world.

Paul Pelosi was arrested following a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco, after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .082%.

Officers responding to the crash after 10 p.m. near the wine country town of Yountville said they found Pelosi in the driver's seat of a 2021 Porsche Carrera and the other driver standing outside a sport utility vehicle, according to the complaint made public Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol officers reported that Pelosi was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Pelosi offered to officers his driver’s license along with an “11-99 Foundation” card when asked for identification, the complaint says. The 11-99 Foundation supports CHP employees and their families.

The complaint charges Pelosi with being under the influence of “an alcoholic beverage and a drug” but both Bevins and Paul Gero, assistant district attorney for Napa County, said the drug reference was boilerplate language generated by the case management system.

Prosecutors filed the case as a misdemeanor because of injuries to the 48-year-old driver of the SUV. They have declined to identify the driver, saying the person has requested privacy.

In an interview with investigators from the district attorney's office, the driver reported pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck the day after the crash. He said he also had headaches.

Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail after his arrest. Speaker Pelosi was in Rhode Island to deliver the commencement address at Brown University at the time. Her office has declined to comment.

If convicted, Pelosi faces up to a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years of probation. He would also be required to complete a drinking driver class and install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle that requires the driver to blow into it to travel, prosecutors said.

State law allows for DUI misdemeanor defendants to appear through their attorney unless ordered otherwise by the court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme

(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
FREMONT, CA
tigerdroppings.com

After recalling Soros backed DA in San Fran, DA Brooke Jenkins plans to revoke

Plea deals in more than 30 cases. Good for her. I'll bet she's still a Democrat. You recall all of the lefty's wanting to be soft on crime. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is pulling back more than 30 plea offers she deemed too lenient for defendants accused of selling fentanyl, marking the most concrete rebuke to date of her office’s previous practices under Chesa Boudin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yountville, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
County
Napa County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
Boston 25 News WFXT

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
ACCIDENTS
everythingsouthcity.com

Crime Trends in South San Francisco

Thieves are getting more brazen working during the day while neighbors are outside, whether it is stealing catalytic converters, randomly going through parked cars, or attempting to enter a residence – we all need to be more aware of those in our neighborhood. SSFPD will host a virtual Town Hall Monday on this issue – details HERE.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Paul Pelosi
KRON4 News

Person extricated from car on I-280

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A person was extricated following a vehicle crash on Interstate 280 southbound Saturday morning, according to a tweet by North County Fire Authority (NCFA). The extricated person was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. All lanes are currently open. KRON On is […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Town’s K-9 mayor of 8 years dies

After nearly a lifetime of service to his community, it is now time to rest. Mayor Max II, the canine mayor of Idyllwild, California, died July 30, the Idyllwild Town Crier reported. The golden retriever developed sudden health issues and underwent surgery to remove several organs. The outlook was grim,...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for DUI after colliding with multiple cars

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after colliding with several vehicles, police said. On Friday at approximately 9:28 p.m., a motorist was traveling westbound on Lakeville Highway at a high rate of speed when they collided with a vehicle. The car that was struck pulled onto the shoulder […]
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#California Wine Country#Dui#House#Democrat#Porsche
KRON4 News

San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police

San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Boston 25 News WFXT

Louisiana man arrested for possession of sharks and meth

HOUMA, La. — A man is facing charges in Louisiana after investigators said they found him with an illegal number of sharks, as well as drugs. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release that agents arrested Anouda Lirette on charges of possession of suspected methamphetamine, exceeding the possession limit of sharks, possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Burglaries plague small businesses in San Francisco Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A string of burglaries in San Francisco's Chinatown has disturbed business owners and led to calls for more police patrols. Early Thursday morning, Jaynry Mak got a call from San Francisco police saying that her restaurant had been burglarized. It was the third time someone had smashed through the glass doors of Dim Sum Corner in a year's time.Mak noted her business is still sluggish since the pandemic hit, crippling the economy and prompting a wave of anti-Asian hate incidents throughout the country."We're losing money every day and, for me, I'm at a point, like, is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy