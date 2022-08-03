Tony Finau was 0-for-5 with 54-hole lead before winning Rocket Mortgage Classic: 'It was just business right till the end'

Tony Finau celebrates with his caddie Mark Urbanek after winning the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. (Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

“Conversations with Champions presented by Sentry” is a weekly series from Golfweek in collaboration with The Caddie Network, where we take you behind the scenes for a chat with the winning caddie from the most recent PGA Tour event. This week: Mark Urbanek, caddie for Tony Finau, shares some thoughts about Finau’s win at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Tony Finau entered the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic with the lead, the sixth time he led a PGA Tour event after 54 holes.

The first five times, Finau did not go on to claim the title. This time, things were different.

Seven days after Finau erased a five-stroke deficit heading into the final round of the 3M Open to earn his third Tour title, he made it back-to-back wins by shooting a final-round 5-under 67 at Detroit Golf Club to win by five strokes over Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young.

“It was really just a matter of execution for us,” Urbanek told John Rathouz from The Caddie Network. “He was very confident coming off the win last week. He was playing really good, hitting it well, thinking very clearly out there. I think it was really just, it was all business, as you can probably tell. It wasn’t just a bunch of smiles, even when the lead grew. It was just business right till the end.”