ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tony Finau was 0-for-5 with 54-hole lead before winning Rocket Mortgage Classic: 'It was just business right till the end'

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZEkV_0h3M6GQ700
Tony Finau celebrates with his caddie Mark Urbanek after winning the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. (Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

“Conversations with Champions presented by Sentry” is a weekly series from Golfweek in collaboration with The Caddie Network, where we take you behind the scenes for a chat with the winning caddie from the most recent PGA Tour event. This week: Mark Urbanek, caddie for Tony Finau, shares some thoughts about Finau’s win at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Tony Finau entered the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic with the lead, the sixth time he led a PGA Tour event after 54 holes.

The first five times, Finau did not go on to claim the title. This time, things were different.

Seven days after Finau erased a five-stroke deficit heading into the final round of the 3M Open to earn his third Tour title, he made it back-to-back wins by shooting a final-round 5-under 67 at Detroit Golf Club to win by five strokes over Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young.

“It was really just a matter of execution for us,” Urbanek told John Rathouz from The Caddie Network. “He was very confident coming off the win last week. He was playing really good, hitting it well, thinking very clearly out there. I think it was really just, it was all business, as you can probably tell. It wasn’t just a bunch of smiles, even when the lead grew. It was just business right till the end.”

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Masters boss told players NOT to play on LIV Golf Tour, claims lawsuit

A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Text messages between Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman have surfaced from the LIV Golf lawsuit and they're ... interesting

It’s been a busy few days on the LIV golf front. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour in response to their banishment from the U.S. circuit after jumping ship and joining the Saudi-backed series.
GOLF
Golf.com

11 surprises from Phil Mickelson, other LIV players’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour

Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Detroit Golf Club#The Caddie Network
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro in the doghouse after commenting on wife's outfit choice

We're wondering how PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin is going to wriggle out of this one. This might be one of the biggest own-goals we've ever witnessed. It appears that Hadwin, 34, committed the cardinal sin with wife Jessica, who has been showing some pretty funny footage of their daughter as she watches her dad play golf this season, when he was asked about an outfit choice.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.

If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Brandon Wu, Sungjae Im co-lead as inclement weather suspends Round 3

Mother Nature rained on the Wyndham Championship parade Saturday as play was suspended not once but twice, leading to players having to finish Round 3 on Sunday. With the final group in the 11th fairway, roughly 26 holes will need to be completed in what will be a sprint to the finish in the tournament at hand and, more importantly, the regular season as a whole.
WEATHER
Yardbarker

John Huh posts 61 to take lead at Wyndham Championship

John Huh ran in five straight birdies and added a long eagle putt to shoot a career-low, 9-under-par 61 and take the first-round lead Thursday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. Huh leads South Korea's Sungjae Im by two shots at the PGA Tour's regular-season finale. Peter Malnati and...
GREENSBORO, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai looks to follow in footsteps of hero Ernie Els at Muirfield, while leader In Gee Chun seeks fourth different major

During a practice round at Muirfield, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai found herself pulling up a YouTube video of Ernie Els’ magnificent bunker shot on the 13th hole. Els was Buhai’s hero growing up, and she wanted to relive his greatest shot en route to victory at the British Open 20 years ago.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Don’t try and destroy what made you’: Pro passionate over LIV lawsuit

Rocco Mediate understands why players are leaving for LIV Golf. While self-deprecatingly noting it would never happen, the longtime pro even described a scenario where he himself would listen if the controversial, Saudi-backed league came calling. But if you do take off for LIV, Mediate said, don’t expect to also...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever

The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Athlon Sports ranks greatest college football champs since 1968

Who is the greatest college football team since 1968?. Every college football fan has their own answer to that but for me it’s the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers. They went 12-0 overall, weren’t challenged all season long as they won every game by at least 14 points, beat four top-10 teams by an average of 31.5 points per game. Their style of play doesn’t fit what works in college football today but they were unstoppable in every sense of the word.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sporting News predicts Alabama record, opponent in SEC championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide have their focus set on a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban this season. The Crimson Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and all-world defensive talent, Will Anderson, which alone makes them immediate contenders. However, after an offseason of working the transfer portal, Saban has one of the most well-rounded teams he’s had in Tuscaloosa thus far.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama basketball adds non-conference opponent from Big South to 2022-2023 schedule

The Alabama basketball team is working to finalize its non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season. On Wednesday, College Hoops Analyst Rocco Miller reported that the Crimson Tide had added the Longwood Lancers as a nonconference opponent for the upcoming season. The game will serve as each team’s season opener and will be played in Coleman Coliseum. Longwood competes in the Big South Conference and recently made its first NCAA Tournament appearance this past season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy