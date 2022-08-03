Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread announced at CES now available to order

Read on appleinsider.com
Related
Digital Trends
You can get an LG OLED TV for only $700 at Best Buy right now
If you’ve always wanted an OLED TV in your living room, Best Buy is offering you a chance to buy one with a $100 discount. The 48-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV, which originally costs $800, will be delivered to your doorstep for $700. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can avail yourself of right now, and you better hurry because there’s no telling when this offer will end.
Digital Trends
These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now
Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Digital Trends
Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro
Google and LG today announced that they’re giving three months of access to Stadia Pro to new and existing owners of LG TVs. Stadia is Google’s cloud-based gaming service that works with various devices such as LG televisions, Chromecast with Google, and other supported hardware. There’s nothing to plug in — you just pair a controller and get things going with the Stadia app on your phone, and you’re good to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon's $1.7 billion purchase of the company behind the Roomba shows it's leaning into home robots after its first experiment, Astro, was met with mixed reviews
Not only is Amazon adding a popular home device to its robotics arsenal, it's gaining a wealth of in-home data collected over two decades.
Ars Technica
Samsung and iFixit launch repair program for flagship phones and tablets
Hot on the heels of Google and iFixit launching a parts store about a month ago, Samsung and iFixit's self-repair program is now live, too. iFixit hosts an official Samsung parts store that Samsung says sells parts "at the same pricing offered to our affiliated repair providers." The repair site now has a series of official repair guides written in the usual excellent style, and Samsung will start selling parts and iFixit tools in its retail locations.
IGN
Daily Deals: 75" Hisense 4K QLED Gaming TV with HDMI 2.1 for $899, Buy Google Pixel 5a Get $50 Amazon Gift Card, and More
Starting today, score the lowest price we've seen for a superb 75" gaming TV. It's got HDMI 2.1 and a native 120Hz refresh rate, so it can do 4K @ 120Hz on your PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you're in the market for a smartphone, Google recently released a very reasonably priced Pixel 6a smartphone, and Amazon is sweetening the offer by throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card. These deals and more below.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24-inch iMac review: a great way to add additional storage to your iMac
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Satechi's USB-C Slim Dock gives your 24-inch iMac most of the ports it was missing — and an option for additional storage.
pocketnow.com
Samsung QLED smart TVs are getting up to $1,200 savings right now
Samsung’s displays are some of the best in the tech world, which also explains why its smart TVs are so popular. Indeed, they may not be the most budget-friendly options, but the latest offers will let you take one of these amazing smart TVs home without spending that much.
Phone Arena
Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in the US
Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes rolls out monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.
Apple Insider
Latest OBS Studio beta runs natively on Apple Silicon
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — OBS, a popular live-streaming app, has announced that the OBS Studio 28 beta runs natively onApple Silicon Macs. While...
Apple Insider
HomeKit smart bulb maker Lifx acquired by Feit Electric
Feit Electric has acquired struggling smart home device manufacturer Lifx, pledging to keep the company alive and continue releasing products under the brand. In a deal announced on Friday, global lighting and smart home brand Feit Electric will acquire the Lifx assets, including its patented smart lighting platforms, its custom app, product designs, and more.
PC-controlling brain implants are here and 'the reality is that people need this technology'
Remember those brain-to-computer devices that Gabe Newell, billionaire owner of Valve, was banging on about (opens in new tab)? He said they'd be great for making immersive games and coined the phrase "meat peripherals" for human limbs. Hard to forget. Well, just last month such a device was actually implanted (installed?) into a person's brain, but instead of being used for bigger-than-life gaming it's to better access to technology for those that need it.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preview: Peak Android
So, it's almost here - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the Korean giant's most ambitious phone, and arguably the most exciting 2022 smartphone in general. Now that its release is closing up and we know a good deal about it, it's time to do a preview based on all our intel.
Apple Insider
Apple adds new Mophie Powerstation Pro, GaN charger to online store
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has added several new Mophie products to its online storefront, including a 120W GaN charger with four ports, a new large-capacity Powerstation Pro battery, and several car chargers.
Apple Insider
Amazon buying iRobot in a $1.7 billion all-cash deal
Completion of the deal will be subject to shareholder approval, as well as the regulatory green light. iRobot CEO Colin Angle will continue to run the company if the deal goes through. It will mark Amazon's fourth largest deal to date, behind its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods, its...
Google's folding Pixel might not have a camera cutout in its interior screen
Although its launch doesn't seem to be on the horizon, it's tough to go much more than a week without hearing some rumblings and rumors surrounding the Pixel Fold. Google's first step into the world of futuristic phone hardware — a space dominated by the likes of Samsung — seems as far off as ever, and yet, new reports about the device continue to trickle out. Not long after spotting a foldable icon in Google's Camera app, we're now learning about how the Pixel Fold will divide up its lenses between screens.
ValueWalk
Amazon Agrees To Buy Roomba Maker iRobot
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced plans to acquire Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) in an all-cash transaction that values the company at $1.7 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Amazon slipped 2% in midday trading, while iRobot shares surged nearly 20%, accounting for about two-thirds of the stock’s five-session gain.
TechRadar
LG and Samsung 4K TVs have a new battleground: cloud gaming
The ongoing battle for dominance between Korean electronics giants LG and Samsung had previously been one about screen size and picture quality, with each vying to create the biggest and the best 4K TVs. Now, with both players firmly ensconced as premium TV makers, that battle – perhaps appropriately –...
Comments / 0