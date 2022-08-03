Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York

Read on 943litefm.com
CDC sends team to investigate Rockland County polio case, to help with vaccines
The group will also help with vaccinations in Rockland County.
Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the virus.
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation’s first...
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
Polio surveillance uncovers new evidence of community spread in New York
Child with polio at Paris clinic that ran from 1948 to 1967. The virus was detected in wastewater samples taken from different parts of Orange County. [ more › ]
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
Sullivan County population growth leads state
It’s just his second year of business, but Hal Simon, owner of Fortress Bikes in Hurleyville, admits he didn’t expect it to go this well. Simon and his family have spent the last 17 years using their vacation home in Rock Hill, a hamlet in Sullivan County. But he says it’s always been a dream to move from Long Island to the Hudson Valley and live there full time. He says the right moment came in 2020.
Polio virus found in another New York county, officials say
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- New York health officials say they have detected the polio virus in wastewater samples in another county, just days after the virus was found in Rockland County. The virus in Rockland County was discovered last month. It was the first time the polio virus was found...
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
New York Boaters Caught Illegally Spearfishing At Midnight In Hudson Valley
Illegal spearfishing around midnight in the Hudson Valley led to a number of tickets. On Wednesday, August 3, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. Officials say that the DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
POLIO IN 2 NY COUNTIES: Indicates 'potential community spread,' says Health Dept.
New York’s run-in with polio deepened Thursday after state health officials confirmed that signs of the virus were detected in wastewater samples in two bordering Hudson Valley counties, indicating that the virus is spreading within the community.
Have You Forgotten How to Travel Outside New York?
I haven't had a lot of time to travel lately. My schedule and bank account keep me local. Big trips are fun but the reality is sometimes they can be more trouble than they are worth. It doesn't help that all over the news are scenes of people getting stuck and luggage getting lost.
With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) is urging two city agencies to help control the invasion of spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, with the invasive pests threatening the borough’s ecology and “reproducing at an alarming rate.”. The councilman recently penned a letter to...
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
The Worst Place to Visit In New York State
New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
Missing New York Woman Found Dead On Taconic in Hudson Valley
We've learned more information about a missing young woman from the Hudson Valley who was found dead on the Taconic State Parkway. On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a woman who was reported missing from Orange County has been found dead in Dutchess County. Newburgh, New York Woman Goes...
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
