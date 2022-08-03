Read on www.news4jax.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Related
getnews.info
Tanya Cosmini Seals Another Deal In St. Augustine
Sought-after luxury real estate professional Tanya Cosmini, continues to push boundaries as she completes the sale of a 5 bedroom property on Promenade Pointe Dr in the neighborhood of Palencia in Saint Augustine. Tanya Cosmini and her Real Estate brokerage at Realty One Group Elevate are staying true to the...
Survey Indicates that Florida is the Most Desirable State to Live in and Most Americans Prefer Small Towns Over Cities
Floridians and recent transplants may not be surprised to learn that a recent survey declared that the sunshine state is the most desirable state to live in the United States. The survey also found a preference for rural areas.
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?
The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine, FloridaEbayabe on Wikicommons. If you've never been to St. Augustine, Florida, you are honestly missing out. I've only been twice to visit my mother, even before I moved to Orlando about a year ago. (I'm a homebody in one of the most exciting states, it's terrible, I know). Still, it was easy to see what a beautiful, unique, sunny little bit of heaven St. Augustine is. It's also historically interesting, with many haunted locations and fascinating landmarks I've learned and written about over my time here. One of the most unexpected yet would have to be the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. I wish on everything I had gone to see it now that I know about it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"
I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."
Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lowe’s plans home improvement store in St. Johns County
Lowe’s Home Centers proposes a store in northern St. Johns County near Beachwalk. St. Johns County received a pre-application Aug 4 for construction of a 109,981-square-foot building with a 26,602-square-foot garden center along with parking, utilities and storm drainage for the home improvement store. The 12.66-acre site is at...
RELATED PEOPLE
pontevedrarecorder.com
Giving Pump to benefit Investing in Kids
Investing in Kids (INK!) is partnering with Joe Tringali and Carmelo's Shell along with First Coast Energy LLP for the Shell USA Giving Pump as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back. Now through Oct. 31, a portion of the...
TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now a tropical wave expected to roll off […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
WESH
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Costco opens another new store location in Florida
A popular discount retail store chain opened another new store location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Costco opened a new store in St. Augustine, Florida, according to local reports.
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Johns County holds a special passport event on Saturday, August 6
St. Johns County — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will hold a special Passport Saturday event for St. Johns County residents on August 6 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as the demand for new passports surpass pre-pandemic numbers. “We are excited to...
There’s An Abandoned Submarine Museum in New Jersey and it is Fascinating
Most people are unaware of this decaying naval museum hiding within The Garden State. While there are many unexpected historic sites located within every corner of New Jersey, this museum is a fascinating treat, keep reading to learn more.
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?
Michael Baker, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you're a Floridian or have spent time in Florida, you're likely no stranger to alligators. They aren't rare. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida is home to around 1.3 million alligators. To put that in perspective, Census data indicated that Florida had a population of 21,781,128 in 2020. However, there is a type of alligator is quite rare in Florida - the white alligator.
St. Johns County responds to high demand for new passports
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — With demand for new passports on track to surpass pre-pandemic numbers, the St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will hold a special Passport Saturday event on Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to make applying for a passport more convenient for St. Johns County residents.
Comments / 1