Read on forums.appleinsider.com
Related
Apple Insider
Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24-inch iMac review: a great way to add additional storage to your iMac
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Satechi's USB-C Slim Dock gives your 24-inch iMac most of the ports it was missing — and an option for additional storage.
Apple Insider
What to expect from Samsung & Google flagship smartphones later in 2022
Apple isn't the only smartphone maker that will debut new models in the second half of 2022. Here's what to expect from Google's and Samsung's upcoming devices. The latter half of the year is iPhone season, with the Cupertino tech giant likely to debut new models in September. However, Samsung has also historically held an event in August, while Google likes to debut its latest Pixel flagships in October.
Apple Insider
IOGear Dock Pro 6-in-1 4K Dock Stand review: reliable ports and unconventional stand suite...
IOGear's Dock Pro 6-in-1 4K Dock Stand adds six useful ports with a USB-C connection alongside an elevation stand to add utility to any modern Mac notebook. While many products offer USB-C port expansion functionality or the ergonomics of propping up the notebook with a physical stand, it is rare to see both combined into one product. IOGear attempts to bridge both popular product types into a single product for the ultimate convenience.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 6: $49 Meta Portal, Half-Price Arris Surfboard Max Router, $200 31.5-inch Acer Monitor
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's bestdeals include a refurbished 2TB Samsung SSD for $171, an AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB for $295, a Pioneer 50-inch smart TV for $240, and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Apple adds new Mophie Powerstation Pro, GaN charger to online store
Apple has added several new Mophie products to its online storefront, including a 120W GaN charger with four ports, a new large-capacity Powerstation Pro battery, and several car chargers. The Mophie Powerstation Pro is a 20,000 mAh battery pack that can charge up your iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices....
Apple Insider
Amazon buying iRobot in a $1.7 billion all-cash deal
Completion of the deal will be subject to shareholder approval, as well as the regulatory green light. iRobot CEO Colin Angle will continue to run the company if the deal goes through. It will mark Amazon's fourth largest deal to date, behind its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods, its...
Apple Insider
No redesign coming to Apple Watch Series 8, says leaker
A new leak suggests Apple won't be redesigning the standard "Apple Watch Series 8," with more significant updates planned for the rumored "Pro" model. A Twitter leaker named ShrimpApplePro has apparently obtained final production information for the "Apple Watch Series 8." While the leaker wasn't clear, it seems they have access to at least one of the sealed boxes the new devices will ship in.
Apple Insider
Yeedi Mop Station Pro review: A great robotic mop for medium-sized living spaces
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Keep your home clean with Yeedi's Mop Station Pro, a robotic mop that scrubs your floor and even cleans its own mopping pads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
Latest OBS Studio beta runs natively on Apple Silicon
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — OBS, a popular live-streaming app, has announced that the OBS Studio 28 beta runs natively onApple Silicon Macs. While...
Apple Insider
This weekend's best Apple deals: $119 Apple TV 4K, $299 iPad, $179 AirPods Pro, $354 off Mac
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $354 this weekend on a variety of Apple products, ranging from the Apple TV 4K to iPads and the latestM2 MacBook Air.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 4: AirPods Pro for $180, $70 off Apple Watch Series 7, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Thursday's bestdeals include $120 in savings on a SteelSeries gaming bundle, $300 off a big Ecoflow power backup battery, $150 off a Sony 65-inch 4K HDR TV, $30 off a 10.2-inch iPad, and much more.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 5: $100 off M2 MacBook Pro, Apple TV 4K for $120, $180 off Beats Studio3, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Friday's bestdeals include a Netgear AC1600 Dual Band Gigabit Wifi Router for $28, $450 off a PNY GeForce 3090 graphics card, 28% off an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV, and much more.
Apple Insider
Leaked CAD renders reveal flat-sided 10th-generation iPad
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new set of leaked CAD files show the 10th-generationiPad could have a slightly larger display with flat sides, but it would retain the Touch ID button.
Apple Insider
Apple releases Studio Display firmware update 15.5 with speaker fault fix
The Studio Display has a new firmware update available that fixes intermittent speaker failure on some models. Owners of the Studio Display can get the firmware version 15.5 by navigating to System Preferences on their connected Mac. Select "Software Update" to check if the update is available. The update was...
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ film 'Luck' takes over Apple's homepage
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As animated comedy "Luck" starts streaming onApple TV+, the film is being promoted with characters tumbling down around the regular iPads, iPhones and Macs.
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16 delayed, iPhone 14 rumor roundup, and macOS utilities on the AppleInsider podcast
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Listener suggestions lead the AppleInsider podcast into a discussion about the bestmacOS utilities. And, while there's news thatiPadOS 16 is delayed, there are more rumors about the iPhone 14, and it's time to start the iOS 17 wishlist.
Apple Insider
How to force an iPhone or iPad to stay on all the time
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — You may have reasons to keep youriPad or iPhone on for an extended period of time. But, the open questions are why would you want to do this and if it will harm your device.
Comments / 0