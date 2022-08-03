ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MD receives $22.9M for offshore wind apprenticeship program

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has received $22.9 million in federal money to build a training program for the offshore wind industry, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced.

The Maryland Works for Wind project will partner local companies and unions to develop a training model for the offshore wind industry, while trying to reach potential workers from underserved populations such as formerly incarcerated individuals, veterans and teenagers and young adults who are no longer in school or working.

The state is receiving the grant through the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge, a $500 million workforce development program with an equity focus.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the burgeoning offshore wind industry is expected to create 10,000 jobs in Maryland and an economic impact of nearly $3 billion over the next two decades.

"I want to sincerely thank Secretary Raimondo and everyone at the U.S. Department of Commerce for recognizing that the State of Maryland truly is open for business, and that we have the tools and the talent necessary to continue building a steady pipeline of well-trained, skilled workers for the jobs of the future," he said.

The governor is set to join state and federal officials at a 2 p.m. press conference at Tradepoint Atlantic to discuss the program.

U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen said in separate statements that Maryland Works for Wind will help put the state on the path to a more sustainable future.

"This is a tremendous win for Maryland and our efforts to prepare workers today and in the future to match the changing needs of the region. The funds will work to establish Maryland as the premiere destination for offshore wind training, fabrication, and employment," said Cardin.

"This targeted $22 million federal grant made possible by the American Rescue Plan will help prepare workers for jobs in offshore wind - a key industry that is not only creating thousands of jobs in Maryland but also moving us forward in our transition to a cleaner, greener future," said Van Hollen.

