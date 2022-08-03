ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Another Affordable Postwar Box Camera Shoots Old Detroit Machinery

By Murilee Martin
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fstoppers

Canon Says the Camera Market Is Looking Up, Shares Plan for DSLRs

It's no secret that the smartphone has decimated the camera industry for the past decade, but according to Canon, the market may have finally bottomed out, and there might now be reason to look up. It turns out even DSLRs aren't dead just yet. Canon recently released their Q2 2022...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Reolink Go PT Plus review: Feature packed, completely wireless security camera

The Reolink Go PT Plus is a solar-powered, cellular-connected outdoor security camera with robust features and great reliability. During the construction of our new home, we wanted to capture video of its ongoing progress and have the ability to watch a live stream of the site. While there are many battery-powered cameras available, this use case also requires the camera to have cellular data connectivity.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
State
New York State
Detroit, MI
Cars
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
CarBuzz.com

US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine

Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Camera#Kodak#Snapshots#Vehicles
Autoweek.com

Toyota Willing to Buy Back Recalled bZ4X Models

Toyota's bZ4X and Subaru's Solterra were recalled in June for loosening wheel hub bolts, with the manufacturers urging owners to stop driving the models due to a risk that the wheels could fall off. A solution has yet to be presented by either manufacturer, leading Toyota USA to offer loaner...
CARS
The Verge

Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is just $69.99

Small instant photo printers can offer a unique and fun way to capture memories while traveling. Sure, they may not have the retro charm of an instant camera, but there’s some charm in being able to quickly print credit card-sized pictures while you’re on the go — you’ll just need to capture them using your smartphone. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. After testing several instant cameras myself, I found that, unless you’ve got some photography skills and experience, it’s often easier to take sharper photos with a camera you’re familiar with (even if it’s a phone). As a result, mobile photo printers might be what you’re looking for if you want to print photos that look even better.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
Android Police

Google's folding Pixel might not have a camera cutout in its interior screen

Although its launch doesn't seem to be on the horizon, it's tough to go much more than a week without hearing some rumblings and rumors surrounding the Pixel Fold. Google's first step into the world of futuristic phone hardware — a space dominated by the likes of Samsung — seems as far off as ever, and yet, new reports about the device continue to trickle out. Not long after spotting a foldable icon in Google's Camera app, we're now learning about how the Pixel Fold will divide up its lenses between screens.
CELL PHONES
Akron Beacon Journal

Average Joe: Modern attitudes about maps are driving me up the wall

You’d better be sitting down, because I am about to rock your world with some startling information about America’s interstate highway grid. It seems that there was an actual system devised to assign the numbering. They didn’t just, you know, assign random digits. I’m serious. Check this out: The major east-west highways all end with the number zero, and the higher the multiple of 10, the farther north it is in the 48 contiguous states.
NETFLIX
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 14 Rumored to Come in Purple

With the anticipated release of Apple‘s iPhone 14 range edging ever closer, new rumors have now suggested that the upcoming generation of the company’s flagship smartphone will carry a purple option once again. The color was made available with the iPhone 12 models, but Apple ultimately elected to forego the option with its current iPhone 13 generation.
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

A Review of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Lens

400mm is a tremendously popular focal length for things like wildlife and landscape photography, and you can spend anywhere from under $1,000 to well over $10,000 for such a lens, depending on the image quality and your needs. In the middle of that range is the Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This DJI drone only needs 3 propellers to perform aerial photography

One less propeller means one less motor sucking away at the battery. Meet the DJI HiTop, a conceptual drone that follows a tricopter format instead of the traditional quadcopter one. In simple words, it uses three rotors to achieve flight as opposed to the traditional four. Designed as more of a consumer-grade aerial toy instead of a highly professional one, the HiTop is a simple drone that’s built to do its job well. The body of the drone is much larger than you’d expect, but this turns out to be a feature, housing a bigger battery and more safety features to keep the drone up in the air for longer. From the top view, the drone assumes the shape of a 6-sided star, with three rotors and three ‘bumpers’ between them, adding as physical barriers to prevent too much damage to the drone or the high-end camera system underneath. The only observable con in this format, however, is that the drone looks incredibly symmetrical on all three sides, which makes it a little difficult to identify which way the drone is facing while you’re in flight.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon knocks $100 off Samsung's Freestyle smart projector

Samsung debuted its Freestyle smart projector earlier this year at CES as a portable home theater gadget with auto focus and auto leveling features, making it easier to watch anything, anywhere. Normally priced at $900, the Freestyle projector is down to $798 at Amazon right now, which is just about $100 off. Samsung also has it for nearly the same price. The only time we've seen the projector cheaper was when it went on sale for $650 at Woot in a one-day sale back in April. If you missed the chance then, now's a good opportunity to grab the Freestyle while it's decently discounted.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Best Lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3 (Primes You’ll Love)

The Fujifilm X Pro 3 is one of kind. It’s got both an optical and electronic viewfinder that gives photographers lots of versatility. Beyond that, it’s also made of titanium and comes in a special coating if you want it. It’s surely a camera that’s worth its weight in gold. And so, we’re rounding up some of the best lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3 that you can get your hands on. Take a look with us!
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy