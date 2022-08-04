2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say

Two men have been charged with capital murder after two high-profile cases left three people dead earlier this week.

The suspects, 18-year-old Evan Scott Redmond and 19-year-old Camren Keith Johnson, were charged in the deadly shooting of two men following a carjacking and police chase on Monday and the death of a 19-year-old who was found inside a home on Sunday.

In court appearances on Wednesday morning, Redmond and Johnson were denied bond in the carjacking incident. They were each given a $3 million bond in connection to 19-year-old Nathaniel Alaniz's murder.

The identities of the carjacking victims, ages 20 and 22, have not been released.

It all started Sunday afternoon when Alaniz was found dead in his grandparent's home in Pearland.

Alaniz's cousin said the teen's grandparents, his legal guardians, were out of town during the time of the shooting.

A neighbor told ABC13 she heard what sounded like six gunshots go off.

An investigation into a 19-year-old found dead inside a home on Blakely Grove Lane in Pearland is underway, according to police.

The deadly crime spree continued early Monday morning at a gas station in southeast Houston.

At about 1:45 a.m., police said Redmond and Johnson shot and killed a driver, took off in the car, shot the passenger, and threw out his body onto the roadway.

Detectives said the victims, who were in a white Mercedes, met up with the suspects, who were in a black Nissan Altima, in the parking lot.

Investigators believe some sort of transaction was happening.

Redmond got out of the front passenger side of the Altima and climbed into the Mercedes, according to authorities.

Officials said that surveillance video evidence points to at least one shot fired.

Evan Scott Redmond (left) and Camren Keith Johnson (right) are both charged with capital murder.

After that, one victim got out of the driver's seat of the Mercedes and ran inside the store. That's when the Nissan left the scene and the Mercedes, which police say was stolen and driven by Redmond, followed.

"A bunch of money that was scattered, it appeared that a lot of the money was picked up by the shooter before he took off, when the driver exited the vehicle," Sgt. Michael Arrington said.

Officers found the second victim on the road in the 1000 block of Pearland Parkway. They said it appeared that he was thrown from the Mercedes.

The second victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later spotted the stolen Mercedes and attempted a traffic stop.

Police said Redmond didn't stop, sparking a chase.

It ended when the Mercedes rolled over and crashed in the 2200 block of Dixie Farm Road.

Officers found Redmond in the driver's seat of the stolen vehicle, HPD said. He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The 18-year-old reportedly admitted to his role in the shooting and subsequent incidents.

Investigators later found the Nissan at a residence in Pearland. Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

Police said he admitted to driving the Nissan.

While bond was set in the Pearland case, a judge denied Redmond and Johnson bond in the carjacking case. Both men are due in court for the southeast Houston killings on Thursday.