Buena Vista County Auditor Exploring Potential Move To Different Space

City of Sheldon Awards Trail Bid
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon awarded a bid Wednesday evening for trail work in part of the city. Public Works Director Todd Uhl told the City Council he was happy to see SEVEN bids for the one mile project with the low bid coming in well under the engineer’s estimate.
City Emergency Services Update Council On Monthly Happenings
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer’s emergency services updated the City Council on the happenings for July at Monday’s regular meeting with Fire Chief John Conyn noting his crew was not only busy but had some abnormal types of calls. Police Chief Mark Warburton reported his officers responded to...
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
Spencer Council Gives Final Approval For Electric Scooters
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave its final approval on Monday to allow electric scooters to come into the community. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council he has been in contact with the Bird, the company behind the scooters, noting it may be a while before the devices make their initial appearance locally.
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
DNR Treating Lost Island Lake For Invasive Aquatic Plant
Ruthven, IA (KICD) — Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant species was reported in four areas of Lost Island Lake near Ruthven last Monday. Fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Mike Hawkins told KICD the plant is a relative of a US species and creates issues from lake floor to surface.
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
Fort Dodge To Add Cameras in Area Plagued By Recent Crimes
One of the biggest aids in helping to solve and prosecute crimes is video evidence, and that is what the city of Fort Dodge is planning on investing more in as it moves to phase two in a high crime area. On the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is...
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Lake View Man Thrown From Motorcycle After Striking Deer
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports a Lake View man sustained serious injuries after striking a deer with his motorcycle early Tuesday morning. According to law enforcement, 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on Sierra Avenue about seven miles north of Sac City at approximately 1:22 a.m. when the 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer in the roadway. Peterson was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries. Sac County Emergency Medical Services transported him to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. The motorcycle, which came to rest in the east ditch, sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.
Spencer Schools Vote to Continue Partnership With Virtual Mental Health Company
Spencer, IA (KICD) — At their latest meeting the Spencer Schoolboard voted to continue utilizing the services of Classroom Clinic, a company specializing in virtual mental health services. Superintendent Terry Hemann was happy to be able to have these services available, as it can be hard for parents to...
Milford Family Care announces new practitioner
Area health care nurse practitioner and local resident Jessica Kelley will be joining the staff of Milford Family Care of Spencer Hospital in September as its primary care provider. Kelley will join Milford Family Care effective Sept. 19.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Greene County Woman Claims $100,000 Lotto Prize
A Greene County woman has claimed a six-figure top prize in one of the Iowa lottery’s instant-win scratch games. Maria Morales Aguilar of Jefferson won the 12th top prize in the $20 “Super 20s” scratch game, which features 16 top prizes of $100,000, 16 prizes of $10,000, and overall odds of 1 in 2.40. Morales Aguilar purchased her ticket from the Casey’s store in Paulina and claimed her winnings Wednesday at the Iowa Lottery’s headquarters in Clive. For more information on Super 20s and other Iowa Lottery games, visit www.IAlottery.com.
New church holding event in Robinson Park
SIBLEY—A church plant in Sibley is finalizing organizational plans, and ministry leader Josh Tangeman wants the community to know what they’re all about as the transition nears completion. To help spread the word, individuals who met each week at Lantern Coffeehouse & Roastery are hosting a Grill &...
Man Flees DCI, Initiates Manhunt Near Grand Falls Casino Near Larchwood; Sheldon K9 Assists
Larchwood, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department’s K9 was used to help find a man who had run from DCI officers at the Grand Falls Casino near Larchwood on Monday, August 1st, 2022. According to Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agent Troy Nelson, the incident started when...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
Victim of fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa has been identified
UTE, Iowa — The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Sioux Center Man
An investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a Sioux Center man north of Hull Saturday afternoon. 32-year-old Tyler Sandbulte was arrested after Sioux County deputies located a vehicle he was operating parked in a field driveway three miles north of Hull. Officers suspected Sandbulte was under the influence of a drug.
