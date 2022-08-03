Semi-Truck Driver Who Struck Home, Killing Eight-Month-Old, Had Fainted Behind the Wheel

Read on wncy.com
1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45
One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
wxerfm.com
SUV vs Dump Truck Crash Sends Three to Hospitals, Closes HWY 57 for Hours
A crash involving an SUV and a dump truck resulted in injuries to three persons, and required response from a DNR team at 9:18 this morning. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Larry Perronne said the accident occurred when a Honda CRV operated eastbound on County Highway “J” by a 42-year-old Grafton woman pulled out after stopping at Highway 57 and into the path of a Volvo dump truck operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel. The crash resulted in the dump truck landing in a waterway, requiring a response team from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and closing Highway 57 for several hours.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
WNCY
Appleton Woman Dies in Crash at Highway 10/45
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton woman has died after losing control of her pickup truck on Highway 45 southbound Thursday morning. The woman, 49, was driving near Winneconne at 9:20 a.m. She began negotiating a curve at the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound when she lost control....
radioplusinfo.com
8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident
One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
WNCY
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool
An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
Accidental shooting prompts police response on Greenview Road in Green Bay
Multiple Green Bay Police vehicles, including SWAT, were spotted on Greenview Road on Saturday afternoon.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies after going off Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne
WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne Thursday morning. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old Appleton woman, who was not named, was going south on Highway 45 and took the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound. While negotiating the curve she lost control, and her Chevy Silverado went off the south side of the ramp and rolled over.
WNCY
Man Arrested in Connection to Green Bay Murder Formally Charged with Another Murder in Alabama
COLUMBIANA, AL (WTAQ) — The man arrested in Alabama in connection with a murder on Green Bay’s west side earlier this week is also wanted for a homicide in Alabama and an assault in Iron County, Michigan. Green Bay Police Captain Gary Richgels says that makes the case...
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
Fond du Lac Police arrest 16-year-old accused of assault with handgun
Police said the 16-year-old suspect was carrying a 9mm handgun when arrested, equipped with a red dot laser sight, an extended capacity magazine containing 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
WSAW
1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
WNCY
Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
WNCY
Green Bay Murder Suspect Also Suspected in Other Crimes, Has History of Assaults
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama.
WNCY
Outagamie County Overpass Closed Indefinitely After Wednesday Crash
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ) – An Outagamie County overpass will be closed indefinitely while bridge engineers continue to assess the damage from a vehicle strike along interstate 41 on Wednesday. The Rose Hill Road, or County Highway CC overpass, was hit by a dump truck around 11am on Wednesday, causing...
