ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

On short rest, Nashville SC turn attention toward Toronto FC

Nashville SC has hit a bit of a stall, but they will hope to begin making a strong push toward the postseason Saturday night when often-struggling Toronto FC visits Nashville. Nashville (8-7-9, 33 points) has played three consecutive 1-1 draws. Its winless streak has reached four games. "We created some...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Chilean#C D Universidad#Eredivisie
Yardbarker

Inter Miami face Montreal, look to start climb in East standings

As they battle to stay in the playoff picture, Inter Miami could line up shorthanded, missing two key players when they visit CF Montreal on Saturday night. Inter Miami (8-10-5, 29 points) are coming off a gutsy 1-0 victory over San Jose -- only their second road victory of the season -- to stay even with Charlotte for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte holds the wins tiebreaker, however, with nine victories.
MLS
FOX Sports

Sebastian Lletget traded to Dallas from New England

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Lletget’s tenure with the New England Revolution ended after a little more than half a season when he was traded to Dallas on Wednesday for $300,000 in general allocation money this year and $300,000 in GAM next year. New England acquired the 29-year-old...
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy