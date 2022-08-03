Read on www.yardbarker.com
On short rest, Nashville SC turn attention toward Toronto FC
Nashville SC has hit a bit of a stall, but they will hope to begin making a strong push toward the postseason Saturday night when often-struggling Toronto FC visits Nashville. Nashville (8-7-9, 33 points) has played three consecutive 1-1 draws. Its winless streak has reached four games. "We created some...
Red Bulls acquire Brazilian striker Elias Manoel on loan
The New York Red Bulls acquired Brazilian striker Elias Manoel on loan from Gremio. The deal announced Saturday runs through
PSG.LGD continue to pace field at PGL Arlington
A win and a tie Saturday were enough to keep PSG.LGD atop the standings at the PGL Arlington Major in
High-flying Union take streak on the road to face FC Cincinnati
Unbeaten in their last six matches, the Philadelphia Union will aim to keep their strong play rolling on Saturday night
Inter Miami face Montreal, look to start climb in East standings
As they battle to stay in the playoff picture, Inter Miami could line up shorthanded, missing two key players when they visit CF Montreal on Saturday night. Inter Miami (8-10-5, 29 points) are coming off a gutsy 1-0 victory over San Jose -- only their second road victory of the season -- to stay even with Charlotte for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte holds the wins tiebreaker, however, with nine victories.
MLS・
Revs, Orlando City meet amid dueling winless streaks
Orlando City SC will welcome the New England Revolution to town Saturday night in a showdown of Eastern Conference teams
19-year-old tipped as the next star to break into the Arsenal first team
Arsenal is famous for developing some of the world’s best players and they have built on that reputation under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish gaffer has the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as key members of his team. Both graduated from the club’s Hale End academy, following...
FOX Sports
Sebastian Lletget traded to Dallas from New England
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Lletget’s tenure with the New England Revolution ended after a little more than half a season when he was traded to Dallas on Wednesday for $300,000 in general allocation money this year and $300,000 in GAM next year. New England acquired the 29-year-old...
