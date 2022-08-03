Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building

Read on www.wvlt.tv
Flatbed truck overturned closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County
A flatbed truck overturned on Jones Cove Road, less than 2 miles from the collapsed bridge. The previous detour is still in place.
Section of Tazewell Pike set for brief closure on Friday
Knoxville Utilities Board crews plan to reduce the short section of Tazewell Pike Lane to one alternating lane of traffic between Carter Road and Atkins Road.
KUB: Upcoming lane and road closures for utility work in North and South Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox Utilities Board contractor crews will implement road and temporary lane closures in North and South Knoxville starting August 8. Starting August 8 through August 12, KUB crews will temporarily close lanes along the section of North Broadway between Wells Avenue and Kenyon Street daily from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Work will be performed on the wastewater collection system in the area, according to a press release.
Safety First for Knox County Schools
The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest...
Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot everyone” at a Little Caesar’s in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Target purchases land in Sevierville
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash. Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Want to be a star? Applicants...
Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins
Tennessee doctor weighs in on mokeypox being declared a public health emergency. Dr. William Schaffner said Tennesseans should be knowledgeable about monkeypox but not worried. Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man reportedly told officers he intentionally...
Farragut Mayor: Topgolf ribbon-cutting ceremony happening next week
Officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Topgolf facility in West Knox County next week, according to Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams.
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot everyone” at a Little Caesar’s in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. Beavers and Spartans scrimmage...
WATE
Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
Learn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN
A construction-themed attraction is underway in Sevierville, Tennessee. Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!”. At the end of July, they broke ground on the new...
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according to a release. Target purchases land in Sevierville. Updated: 9 hours ago. The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville,...
Summit Towers elevators out of service for fourth time
A suspect is accused of crashing into and firing shots into a North Knoxville business. State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence.
Knoxville Fire Department responds to West Knoxville crash
State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence. Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building. Updated: 2 hours ago. The building originally opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register...
1450wlaf.com
Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
wcyb.com
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March, but he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is 5-foot-7, weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos, including...
Overturned boat on Watts Bar Lake sparks search for missing angler
Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing fisherman whose boat was found capsized Wednesday night.
Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
elizabethton.com
Search continues for missing Watts Bar Angler
LOUDON – The search continues this morning for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon last night. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County are continuing the search after a capsized aluminum boat was found in Watts Bar Lake just upstream of the Highway 11 bridge. The overturned boat was reported just before 9 p.m. although it is unclear when and exactly where the angler possibly went overboard.
