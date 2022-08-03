The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men in Summer 2022 — Nike, New Balance, Cole Haan and More

One of the most famous sneakers of all time is the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October." This sneaker has a pretty insane resale value, and it was the last shoe Kanye ever released with Nike. There is a lot of history and fanfare behind this release, and to this day, the shoe is a grail for a lot of sneakerheads. If you have a pair, your sneaker collection is automatically valid in the eyes of purists and even hypebeasts alike.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO