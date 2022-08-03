ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men in Summer 2022 — Nike, New Balance, Cole Haan and More

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force in "Blue" and "Orange"

Following the official reveal of “White” and “Black” pairs last month, AMBUSH and. return with “Blue” and “Orange” colorways of the Air Adjust Force. The colorways follow the duo’s 2021 collaborative release of the Dunk High, this time pulling the Air Adjust Force from the archives. Led by Creative Director and co-founder Yoon Ahn, AMBUSH has continued to connect with key labels throughout the industry and once again provides its cutting-edge design touch with Nike.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Brings the "True Blue" Treatment to the Jordan Legacy 312 Low

Jordan Brand continues to pay tribute to its heritage with the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The silhouette debuted in 2018 with streetwear icon Don C having contributed to the model’s design. It serves as a combination of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Alpha Force and carries the rich history of Jordan Brand in its form. Now, elaborating on this connection to the past, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low arrives in “True Blue,” a colorway best known for hitting the Air Jordan 3 several times now, including in 2016.
APPAREL
Complex

Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges

A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoe#New Balance#Walking Shoes#Reebok
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e's 'Billionaire Son' Kanye West Gifts Him Sneakers He Confuses For 'Red Octobers'

Ma$e was once viewed as one of the flyest rappers in the game, but it doesn’t look like his fashion knowledge extends to Kanye West’s sneakers. On Tuesday (August 2), the Harlem native posted a video on TikTok flexing a pair of shoes that Kanye allegedly gifted him. The kicks were a pair of red Louis Vuitton Dons from Ye’s 2009 collaboration with the luxury brand. However, Ma$e mistook the sneakers for the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red Octobers.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Nike Adds Reflective Mudguards to the Air Max 90

While August has only just begun, brands have been quick to announce upcoming fall offerings. This includes. , which has plenty of releases slated to hit shelves by the end of the year. Adding to this list, Tinker Hatfield‘s Air Max 90 is taking on a fall-ready look. Arriving...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Adidas
hypebeast.com

In-Hand Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"

Despite the fact that Ye made claims that the annual YEEZY Day initiative was put into motion without his approval, adidas still carried out with its plans to release a plethora of restocks and debuts. And one iteration that fell in line with the latter was the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” colorway, and we’ve now captured a look at what the kicks look like in hand.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gifts Mase A Pair Of All-Red Louis Vuitton Dons

One of the most famous sneakers of all time is the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October." This sneaker has a pretty insane resale value, and it was the last shoe Kanye ever released with Nike. There is a lot of history and fanfare behind this release, and to this day, the shoe is a grail for a lot of sneakerheads. If you have a pair, your sneaker collection is automatically valid in the eyes of purists and even hypebeasts alike.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 "Navy Velvet" Gets New Release Date

One of the most beloved Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is the shoe that Jordan wore when he returned to the NBA in 1995, and over the years, this sneaker has remained a top 3 silhouette, of all time. Fans love it when new colorways come out, and every year, you can expect at least one new model to arrive around Christmas time.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are On Sale for 30% Off Right Now

One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a sale you don't want to miss. American Eagle's Aerie put its viral Crossover Legging on sale for 30% off. The legging with a criss-cross, ultra-flattering waist has been a hot item on TikTok and the collection was updated with a flare legging recently.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 "Skyline" Coming Next Year: First Look

Teasers for new Air Jordans have been rampant on social media as of late. We are more than halfway through 2022 which means the 2023 range is already receiving a ton of support online. One account that has been dishing a ton of information is none other than @zsneakerheadz, who oftentimes works in tandem with Sneakerfiles.com.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Readies Air Force 1 Sculpt in "Sail"

As we begin to approach the end of Summer, is beginning to transition from bright flashy tones to soft hues and cozy fabrics. One of its latest introductions is a new take on the high-top Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt dressed in soothing “Sail,” “Phantom,” and “Sesame” hues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Luggage Deals Ahead of Labor Day 2022

Labor Day is just weeks away, so now is the time to shop the best luggage deals for your summer travel. There are plenty of luggage discounts available right now, including up to 45% off Samsonite luggage pieces. If you have travel plans for the upcoming holiday weekend this year, Samsonite's hardside luggage is a great travel companion to keep your belongings safe.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy