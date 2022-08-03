ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Georgia Hall hails ‘important’ first women’s major at Muirfield

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119PWm_0h3LzVhr00

On May 19, 2016, Muirfield was removed from the Open Championship rota after a vote on admitting women members narrowly failed to achieve the two-thirds majority required.

Just over six years later, the world’s best female players will contest their final major of the season, the AIG Women’s Open, at the East Lothian venue this week and compete for a record prize fund of 7.3million US dollars (£6million).

The winner on Sunday will receive 1.095million dollars (£903,000), a landmark moment which looked impossible when 36 per cent of members of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (HCEG), which owns and runs Muirfield, voted against admitting women members.

The announcement of the result was followed minutes later by the R&A stating that Muirfield would not stage the Open while the policy remained in place, a reaction which no doubt played a major role in the outcome of a second vote in March 2017, which passed by 498 votes to 123.

“I think 2016 was an important time for this sport and for the R&A,” chief executive of the R&A, Martin Slumbers, said in a pre-tournament press conference at Muirfield.

“I had only been in the organisation a few months. We had been working very hard on a strategy for the R&A that had inclusivity very much as a part of it. We were in the beginning stages of merging with the Ladies Golf Union and, frankly, that merger transformed the R&A into where we are today.

“I think that when you think back over that six-year period since then, women’s golf has really exploded, and it’s got a long way to go yet. But I do think that that time will be viewed as pivotal in that change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spZf4_0h3LzVhr00

“The R&A had no responsibility to this championship until 2016, and, in fact, we only got full control of it two years ago. In thinking about where do we want to position the championship, I’ve talked often about a pyramid, with the championship at the top.

“Part of that is big-time sport needs big-time crowds. But big-time sport also needs big-time venues. We were absolutely focused on how do we get the best venues that we can get that mean the most to golf, and stage the championship there.

“And for those of us who have been privileged to be able to play here before, this is a very special golf course with a very special history, and a course that generally gives rise to the very best player winning it.

“So this was all about platform. It’s all about elevation. I think the fact that quite a lot of stories are being written about it means we got the right venue.”

England’s Georgia Hall is targeting her second major title following her win at Royal Lytham in 2018, having also finished joint second behind Anna Nordqvist at Carnoustie last year.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Hall said of Muirfield. “I’ve heard really good things about the course and it is really good. I think everyone wants to win here, especially because it’s the first women’s professional event that we are playing in.

“I think it’s so important that the women are here this week. It makes such a mark on women’s golf, and AIG and the R&A have done a fantastic job working together to get the championship here.

“I think the women’s game is definitely in the best position it ever has been, and I’m very happy to be in the middle of my career doing that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix bids for further glory on final day of Birmingham 2022

The Commonwealth Games draws to a close on Monday with medals still to be won including the prospect of further diving glory for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Diving dreamsAndrea Spendolini-Sirieix’s success has been one of the stories of the Games, with father Fred, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, promising to take his daughter to New York after her gold in the women’s 10m platform.The 17-year-old has also claimed silver in the synchronised event and will be looking...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia win gold after Tahlia McGrath plays despite positive Covid-19 test

Australia claimed the first Commonwealth Games gold medal in women’s cricket after a tense nine-run win over India, with Tahlia McGrath playing in the final despite a positive Covid-19 test.Cricket Australia confirmed McGrath had mild symptoms before testing positive on Sunday but, despite being absent during the national anthems beforehand, she was given the go-ahead to feature at Edgbaston, with the International Cricket Council approving the star all-rounder’s participation.She made two with the bat as Australia amassed 161 for eight and leaked 24 in her two overs as India, needing 13 from the final 10 balls with three wickets in...
WORLD
The Independent

‘It’s life-changing:’ Ashleigh Buhai savours dramatic Women’s Open victory

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai savoured a “life-changing” achievement after defeating three-time major winner In Gee Chun in a play-off to win the AIG Women’s Open.With the light fading fast at Muirfield, Buhai tapped in for par on the fourth extra hole at 9:10pm to seal a nerve-wracking victory, having twice surrendered seemingly commanding leads with a closing 75.Five shots clear heading into the final round, Buhai was still three ahead with four holes to play, only to run up a triple-bogey seven on the 15th after finding sand off the tee and splashing out sideways into heavy rough.That dropped the...
GOLF
The Independent

Delicious Orie savours taste of victory after claiming gold medal in Birmingham

Delicious Orie turned his focus to emulating Anthony Joshua after surviving a rough-and-ready Commonwealth Games final against Sagar Ahlawat to become England’s latest super-heavyweight boxing gold medallist.The Birmingham 25-year-old lost the first round on all five judges’ cards before rallying to claim a unanimous decision victory and take the hosts’ final gold medal count to two on the final day of competition at the NEC.England heavyweight Lewis Williams also won gold, Scotland trio Reese Lynch, Sam Hickey and Sean Lazzerini made history for Scotland, Welsh duo Rosie Eccles and Ioan Croft also topped the podium, and there were an incredible...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

The Premier League’s return saw newly promoted Fulham share an unexpected draw with Liverpool while Brighton picked up their first ever win at Old Trafford over Manchester United as Erik ten Hag lost his first competitive match in charge.At the Commonwealth Games, England’s cricketers missed out on a medal as they lost out to New Zealand in the bronze match but England’s hockey team claimed gold.There was an all-English podium in the men’s three-metre springboard as Dan Goodfellow took gold for England, with Jordan Houlden securing silver and Jack Laugher with bronze on Saturday night.Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podiumAndrea Spendolini-Sirieix bids for further glory on final day of Birmingham 2022Nick Kyrgios has big DC return as he wins Citi Open singles and doubles titles
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michaela Walsh in dreamland after Northern Ireland enjoy boxing gold rush

It was a dream come true for Michaela Walsh as she won Commonwealth Games gold amid a dominant display from Northern Ireland in Sunday’s boxing finals.The nation won an incredible five gold medals across the day, with Dylan Eagleson kicking off the gold rush after beating Ghana’s Abraham Mensah in the morning.Amy Broadhurst and Jude Gallagher were also victorious, but for siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh it was an extra special evening as they both took gold after falling short of the top prize at previous Commonwealth Games.Aidan Walsh upgraded his 2018 Gold Coast silver after winning against Mozambique’s Tiago...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy