KPD: Suspect fires gunshots, backs SUV into front of North Knoxville business

Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two off-duty deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a crash with a Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the ACSO. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover...
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Blount County; police searching for suspect
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County authorities asked for assistance in identifying a suspect after a man died in a hit-and-run crash on Peach Orchard Road in Maryville Thursday afternoon. Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Peach Orchard Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug....
Police ID stabbing victim
Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death this week in an East Knoxville apartment, bringing the number of homicides in the city limits this year to 20. William Burris, 53, lived in the second-floor apartment at 128 North Bertrand Street where police were called about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut man was arrested for reckless driving Tuesday after receiving calls about a man brake checking cars, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Clinton Reaves, 72, was arrested on I-640 near the Western Avenue ramp. Witnesses reportedly told officers that they had seen...
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Target purchases land in Sevierville
Overturned truck closes Jones Cove Road
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A section of Jones Cove Road was closed Friday after a truck overturned down an embankment, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The road also known as State Route 339 is closed from White Road to Russell Hollow Road as crews continue to make efforts to recover the truck, which reportedly crashed at 9:50 a.m.
House catches on fire from possible lightning strike, KFD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sanford Road Wednesday night, according to officials with the department. Residents initially reported lightning strikes in the area and that a tree was on fire, according to officials. “Upon arrival, Knoxville Fire Department discovered...
Summit Towers elevators out of service for fourth time
Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee
Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
