Knoxville, TN

KPD: Suspect fires gunshots, backs SUV into front of North Knoxville business

 3 days ago
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people

Knoxville teams get work in with two weeks remaining to start of regular season. Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood. Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and Saturdays. THP investigating after...
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Police ID stabbing victim

Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death this week in an East Knoxville apartment, bringing the number of homicides in the city limits this year to 20. William Burris, 53, lived in the second-floor apartment at 128 North Bertrand Street where police were called about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
MARYVILLE, TN
Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood

Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot everyone” at a Little Caesar’s in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. Beavers and Spartans scrimmage...
NEWPORT, TN
Target purchases land in Sevierville

THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash. Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Want to be a star? Applicants...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Overturned truck closes Jones Cove Road

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A section of Jones Cove Road was closed Friday after a truck overturned down an embankment, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The road also known as State Route 339 is closed from White Road to Russell Hollow Road as crews continue to make efforts to recover the truck, which reportedly crashed at 9:50 a.m.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
House catches on fire from possible lightning strike, KFD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sanford Road Wednesday night, according to officials with the department. Residents initially reported lightning strikes in the area and that a tree was on fire, according to officials. “Upon arrival, Knoxville Fire Department discovered...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim of an East Knoxville Shooting

The investigation into a fatal stabbing is on-going and police have identified the victim. Knoxville Police say 53 year-old William Burris lived in the apartment where yesterday’s stabbing and assault occurred on North Bertrand Street. No suspects have been arrested or charged at this time. Anyone with information is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee

Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot everyone” at a Little Caesar’s in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. Updated: 9 hours ago.
NEWPORT, TN
Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
LAFOLLETTE, TN

