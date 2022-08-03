ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Woman Claims She Caught Bigfoot On Camera

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio woman believes she heard Bigfoot in the wilderness near her home, and believes she has the audio to prove it, according to USA Today .

Suzanne Ferencak captured a two-minute-long recording featuring the sound of an unidentified animal howling in the distance. Ferencak, who says she has encountered Bigfoot in her area before, believes it's the creature . Wildlife experts, on the other hand, are not as certain. A group of workers nearby Mohican State Park argued the sound could have been from an alpha male coyote calling its pack. Nevertheless, Ferencak plans to discuss her encounters during the "Bigfoot Basecamp Weekend" on September 9th through the 11th at Pleasant Hill Lake Park in Ohio.

Ferencak believes she first caught a glimpse of Bigfoot in May 2013 when it allegedly jumped over a back road southeast of Loundonville, Ohio. In addition, she claims she heard knocks and howls around her home. In order to not miss anything and to document any potential encounters, she bought an audio recorder for her backyard.

"It's not a very expensive recorder," Ferencak said. "If I'm out, I always have a recorder going. I've been doing this for nine years." Over the years, she has reordered more than 20,000 hours of sounds from her yard. During that time, she said she hadn't recorded anything "decent," that is, until now.

