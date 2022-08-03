ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

B105

WATCH: Paving At Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange Project Starts

It looks slow, but it's definitely part of the fast progress being made at the Twin Ports Interchange project. Earlier this week, officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared video of the start of the paving process on the lanes that will eventually become the northbound side of I-35 within that project area. Surface pavement means that the work crews are done with the below-surface prep in that area.
DULUTH, MN
