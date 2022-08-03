EUGENE, Ore. – With several wildfires burning in Oregon and another heat wave on the way, forestry agencies are taking steps to control the risk of more fires starting. The Oregon Department of Forestry will set the level of fire danger to “high” in the Western Lane District and South Cascade District this Saturday, August 6. This proclamation means that several behaviors on ODF lands will be heavily restricted, such as the use of chainsaws and lawnmowers on dried grass. Some activities are totally prohibited, such as debris burning, smoking outside of vehicles, and fireworks usage. The ODF says the decision to set fire danger to high was made due to wildfires burning nearby and a forecast of temperatures in the 90s and low humidity.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO