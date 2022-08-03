Read on www.kdrv.com
Sandy Tmobile
3d ago
this fire is just horrible. I wish there were a list of things needed for people of things lost in fires so we can clean out our homes and give to those who need it. even clothes can be gone threw. Anyone who's starting a place of drop just say we're we all can help . I'm sorry for the pain many are going threw for there loss.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Saturday morning update on fires burning around Central Oregon
The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
KDRV
Wards Creek Fire 100% lined
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- Excellent progress was made overnight on the Wards Creek Fire and according to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire is now 100% lined. The 17-acre lightning fire is located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek Road east of Rogue River. The fire is burning on both Bureau of Land Management and private land.
kymkemp.com
Deadly McKinney Fire Grows to Nearly 60,000 Acres
The McKinney Fire (now 59,636 acres, and 10% contained), the Yeti Fire Complex (now 6,436 acres and 0% contained) and number of smaller but still significant fires are burning in Siskiyou County. This has been brutal on the county. Four people died in the McKinney Fire–more than than all the deaths from California wildfires in 2021. Hundreds of main structures and outbuildings have been lost in the last week. Thousands are evacuated from their homes.
Wildfires update: Quieter times on Central Oregon fire lines; closure order on 149-acre Potter Fire
While larger wildfires were battled elsewhere in Oregon, fire activity was relatively quiet Thursday around Central Oregon, allowing firefighters to make great progress increasing containment on existing blazes, officials said Friday. The post Wildfires update: Quieter times on Central Oregon fire lines; closure order on 149-acre Potter Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Wildfires and high heat prompt restrictions and warnings
EUGENE, Ore. – With several wildfires burning in Oregon and another heat wave on the way, forestry agencies are taking steps to control the risk of more fires starting. The Oregon Department of Forestry will set the level of fire danger to “high” in the Western Lane District and South Cascade District this Saturday, August 6. This proclamation means that several behaviors on ODF lands will be heavily restricted, such as the use of chainsaws and lawnmowers on dried grass. Some activities are totally prohibited, such as debris burning, smoking outside of vehicles, and fireworks usage. The ODF says the decision to set fire danger to high was made due to wildfires burning nearby and a forecast of temperatures in the 90s and low humidity.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
KDRV
Containment on McKinney Fire jumps to 30%
YREKA, Calif.-- According to U.S. Forest Service Officials in the Klamath National Forest, containment on the McKinney Fire has increase to 30% after sitting at 10% over the last few days. We've also learned that the Smokey Fire is 34 acres and is 50% contained. For more information and updates...
Firefighters around Oregon work to contain five significant wildfires; Waldo Lake Wilderness now closed
Oregon firefighters are making strides against the five significant wildfires burning in the state that have now closed the Waldo Lake Wilderness Area in the Willamette National Forest and continue to shut down a section of the Pacific Crest Trail. The Beech Creek fire, which began Monday and has burned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDRV
Parts of Douglas County forests closed for firefighter, public safety
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Parts of the Umpqua, Deschutes, Willamette and Fremont-Winema National Forests have been closed to the public to help with fire suppression efforts, the United States Forest Service said. The USFS says a large portion of the Diamond Peak Wilderness and Summit Lake area, the northern part of...
KDRV
McKinney fire slows down while Yeti fire gets more violent in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. - Fire behavior on the McKinney fire has moderated and containment has increased to 10%, but the Yeti fire is becoming more active. High temperatures and lower humidity led to more active fire behavior on Wednesday from that fire. Overnight, the Yeti fire held well along the Highway 96 corridor.
North Coast Journal
Karuk Tribe: McKinney Fire Causing Klamath Fish Kill
The Karuk Tribe is reporting large numbers of dead fish on the Klamath River in the vicinity of Happy Camp, which it's attributing to impacts from the McKinney Fire, which has spread to nearly 60,000 acres in Siskiyou County. According to the tribe, "very large" number of dead fish of...
kezi.com
Douglas County firefighters extinguish fire at logging operation
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A small fire was put out by rural firefighting crews in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 p.m. on August 3, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Protection District arrived at a fire in a logging operation on Rock Creek Road near Idleyld Park. When they arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning felled timber and nearby trees. Officials say crews attacked the fire with help from a helicopter and had it contained by just before 5:30 p.m.
KDRV
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
opb.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map after public outcry
SALEM, Ore. — After getting feedback from thousands of Oregonians, state officials have withdrawn a map that identified the approximate wildfire risk for every corner of Oregon. The process sprang from a law passed in 2021, intended to address the impacts of wildfires in Oregon. Part of that law...
Firefighters gain on deadly McKinney fire south of Oregon border; ‘This is a sleeping giant right now’
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Thursday morning and bulldozers and...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
KDRV
Wildfire risk map withdrawn for revision
Oregon - The Oregon Department of Forestry has withdrawn its wildfire risk map. After receiving criticism from the public. People who own property in high or extreme wildfire risk areas may face new requirements under Senate Bill 762. The revision to the map could include home-hardening codes, new defensible space requirements, and possibly higher insurance rates.
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
actionnewsnow.com
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
Comments / 3