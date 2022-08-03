ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogue River, OR

Sandy Tmobile
3d ago

this fire is just horrible. I wish there were a list of things needed for people of things lost in fires so we can clean out our homes and give to those who need it. even clothes can be gone threw. Anyone who's starting a place of drop just say we're we all can help . I'm sorry for the pain many are going threw for there loss.

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Saturday morning update on fires burning around Central Oregon

The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
PAULINA, OR
KDRV

Wards Creek Fire 100% lined

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- Excellent progress was made overnight on the Wards Creek Fire and according to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire is now 100% lined. The 17-acre lightning fire is located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek Road east of Rogue River. The fire is burning on both Bureau of Land Management and private land.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kymkemp.com

Deadly McKinney Fire Grows to Nearly 60,000 Acres

The McKinney Fire (now 59,636 acres, and 10% contained), the Yeti Fire Complex (now 6,436 acres and 0% contained) and number of smaller but still significant fires are burning in Siskiyou County. This has been brutal on the county. Four people died in the McKinney Fire–more than than all the deaths from California wildfires in 2021. Hundreds of main structures and outbuildings have been lost in the last week. Thousands are evacuated from their homes.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wildfires update: Quieter times on Central Oregon fire lines; closure order on 149-acre Potter Fire

While larger wildfires were battled elsewhere in Oregon, fire activity was relatively quiet Thursday around Central Oregon, allowing firefighters to make great progress increasing containment on existing blazes, officials said Friday. The post Wildfires update: Quieter times on Central Oregon fire lines; closure order on 149-acre Potter Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Wildfires and high heat prompt restrictions and warnings

EUGENE, Ore. – With several wildfires burning in Oregon and another heat wave on the way, forestry agencies are taking steps to control the risk of more fires starting. The Oregon Department of Forestry will set the level of fire danger to “high” in the Western Lane District and South Cascade District this Saturday, August 6. This proclamation means that several behaviors on ODF lands will be heavily restricted, such as the use of chainsaws and lawnmowers on dried grass. Some activities are totally prohibited, such as debris burning, smoking outside of vehicles, and fireworks usage. The ODF says the decision to set fire danger to high was made due to wildfires burning nearby and a forecast of temperatures in the 90s and low humidity.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Containment on McKinney Fire jumps to 30%

YREKA, Calif.-- According to U.S. Forest Service Officials in the Klamath National Forest, containment on the McKinney Fire has increase to 30% after sitting at 10% over the last few days. We've also learned that the Smokey Fire is 34 acres and is 50% contained. For more information and updates...
YREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Karuk Tribe: McKinney Fire Causing Klamath Fish Kill

The Karuk Tribe is reporting large numbers of dead fish on the Klamath River in the vicinity of Happy Camp, which it's attributing to impacts from the McKinney Fire, which has spread to nearly 60,000 acres in Siskiyou County. According to the tribe, "very large" number of dead fish of...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kezi.com

Douglas County firefighters extinguish fire at logging operation

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A small fire was put out by rural firefighting crews in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 p.m. on August 3, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Protection District arrived at a fire in a logging operation on Rock Creek Road near Idleyld Park. When they arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning felled timber and nearby trees. Officials say crews attacked the fire with help from a helicopter and had it contained by just before 5:30 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
ASHLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
BROOKINGS, OR
KGW

Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map after public outcry

SALEM, Ore. — After getting feedback from thousands of Oregonians, state officials have withdrawn a map that identified the approximate wildfire risk for every corner of Oregon. The process sprang from a law passed in 2021, intended to address the impacts of wildfires in Oregon. Part of that law...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Wildfire risk map withdrawn for revision

Oregon - The Oregon Department of Forestry has withdrawn its wildfire risk map. After receiving criticism from the public. People who own property in high or extreme wildfire risk areas may face new requirements under Senate Bill 762. The revision to the map could include home-hardening codes, new defensible space requirements, and possibly higher insurance rates.
OREGON STATE
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT

